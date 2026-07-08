Richard Fahey Friday runners: York and Newmarket

Our columnist with a guide to his runners at York and Newmarket on Friday.

Newmarket 14:25 Ruby Moon

This looks a very warm race. The Albany winner Libertango looked very good at Royal Ascot as did Senorita Bonita who finished second in the Queen Mary. Clearly they’re at a level we need to aim for but we’re happy to roll the dice. I was very pleased with my filly when she won on debut at Carlisle. She’d been working well before that and we thought she’d run a big race. She was entitled to come on for the experience – and has – and we’ll find out by how much on Friday. York 14:10 Our Havana

Stall 19 is painful for him. I wouldn’t have picked to be out there but it’s not impossible to win races over seven from out wide at York and he did win over course-and-distance last time from 16. He’s in great form at home and if things fall our way like they did the last day, I’d expect another big run. 14:45 Catching The Moon

She’s just been very difficult to place as she’s carrying a penalty for the Group Three she won at Ayr last backend. We felt she didn’t stay the seven in the Fred Darling on her reappearance and there just hasn’t been a suitable race for her since so we’ve sat and waited for this. It was either that or run her under a six or seven pound penalty in a Listed race and we thought this was the right thing to do. She’s had no issues, she’s fit and well and I’m looking forward to having her back in action.

15:20 Kirton Angel

15:20 Striking Force

The same comments really apply to both of these fillies. They are both going to need the experience of their first runs and will improve plenty from it. They do both go well at home and will be winning races but I’d be pleasantly surprised if either was able to win a York maiden on debut but we’ll see. 16:30 Ciao Capo

He’s progressing very well and has won his last two. He’s up seven pounds for his win at Wetherby last time and is now moving up the ranks into a York handicap too but he’s going nicely and I hope there’s more to come. 16:30 Glistening Nights