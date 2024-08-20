Sporting Life
Our star columnist guides you through his runners
Our star columnist guides you through his runners

Richard Fahey column: York Wednesday runners

By Richard Fahey
12:29 · TUE August 20, 2024

Our columnist with a guide to his runners on the opening day of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival.

Wednesday

13:50 Tropical Island

She’s been a disappointing filly. We kept her back for the big three-year-old sprint here in June where she finished sixth but she wasn’t at that level at Yarmouth last time. She needs to bounce back but it wouldn’t surprise me if she did, she’s gone well here before.

13:50 Vintage Clarets

I just to have think to be at his very best he’d just want the ground to be a little slower. Some rain is forecast but I’m not sure it will be enough for him. He’s very fit and very well and I’m happy with him but he just might not be quick enough for this test.

14:25 Urban Sky

They’ve opened the Acomb up and with good prize-money too they’ve got their reward with a very strong renewal. It’s a very tough race and I’d be surprised if my fellow was able to win it for all he’s a nice horse for the future. He won well on debut at Hamilton and has come forward since.

16:45 Midnight Affair

She ran OK when second at Nottingham last time and I’ve stuck a visor on her here in the hope it sharpens her up further. She goes there in great form, has no weight on her back and I think she has a chance.

17:20 Moving Force

We gave him a go at the top level the last twice and he came up short so we switch into handicaps now. He’ll find it a lot easier but does have to give them weight which balances that out.

17:20 Peninsula Power

He’s been a slow learner this horse and I’m still not sure he’s 100% tuned in but he ran better at Haydock last time and has only 8st 2lb to carry. There’s plenty of speed in his family, he’s a fine horse, and I’d like to see him run well at a big price.

17:20 Yes I'm Mali

I was pleased with his run on handicap debut at Goodwood last time when fifth behind Territorial. He races from the same mark so that’s encouraging but I see he’s 20/1. Maybe that form from last time won’t be good enough.

Thursday

15:00 Stone Soldier

He’s seven now and I’d imagine there’ll be a few with younger legs who are too good for him in this. It’s very competitive and he needs to at his very best to figure, which he wasn’t at Chester last time.

16:45 Tuscan Point

He ran better when second at Chester the other day, I was pleased with him there. Look this is a York nursery and very competitive as you’d expect. I’m not wild about the draw in 15, I’d prefer he was a little lower, and it’s a case of the faster they go the better he’ll run. I hope they go flat out because he’ll be coming home.

17:20 International Girl

She won at Ripon in June and ran OK back there last time when fourth. She needs to step up on that to win a York handicap such as this and also prove she gets seven furlongs, we’ve tried it before and it's been inconclusive each time. She’s very fit.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

