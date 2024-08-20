Richard Fahey column: York Wednesday runners

Our columnist with a guide to his runners on the opening day of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival.
She’s been a disappointing filly. We kept her back for the big three-year-old sprint here in June where she finished sixth but she wasn’t at that level at Yarmouth last time. She needs to bounce back but it wouldn’t surprise me if she did, she’s gone well here before.
I just to have think to be at his very best he’d just want the ground to be a little slower. Some rain is forecast but I’m not sure it will be enough for him. He’s very fit and very well and I’m happy with him but he just might not be quick enough for this test.
They’ve opened the Acomb up and with good prize-money too they’ve got their reward with a very strong renewal. It’s a very tough race and I’d be surprised if my fellow was able to win it for all he’s a nice horse for the future. He won well on debut at Hamilton and has come forward since.
She ran OK when second at Nottingham last time and I’ve stuck a visor on her here in the hope it sharpens her up further. She goes there in great form, has no weight on her back and I think she has a chance.
We gave him a go at the top level the last twice and he came up short so we switch into handicaps now. He’ll find it a lot easier but does have to give them weight which balances that out.
He’s been a slow learner this horse and I’m still not sure he’s 100% tuned in but he ran better at Haydock last time and has only 8st 2lb to carry. There’s plenty of speed in his family, he’s a fine horse, and I’d like to see him run well at a big price.
I was pleased with his run on handicap debut at Goodwood last time when fifth behind Territorial. He races from the same mark so that’s encouraging but I see he’s 20/1. Maybe that form from last time won’t be good enough.
He’s seven now and I’d imagine there’ll be a few with younger legs who are too good for him in this. It’s very competitive and he needs to at his very best to figure, which he wasn’t at Chester last time.
He ran better when second at Chester the other day, I was pleased with him there. Look this is a York nursery and very competitive as you’d expect. I’m not wild about the draw in 15, I’d prefer he was a little lower, and it’s a case of the faster they go the better he’ll run. I hope they go flat out because he’ll be coming home.
She won at Ripon in June and ran OK back there last time when fourth. She needs to step up on that to win a York handicap such as this and also prove she gets seven furlongs, we’ve tried it before and it's been inconclusive each time. She’s very fit.
