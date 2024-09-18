Richard Fahey column: Weekend runners guide

Our star columnist provides a runner-by-runner guide to his chances this Friday and Saturday.

Friday

ASCOT 16:30 - Garfield Shadow

He's in great form, he's been a bit unlucky since winning at Chester in July and could have won there the following month with a bit more luck. He ran very well again from off the pace at Leopardstown last month and he won't mind the ground or the stiff six furlongs here. He's still progressing this horse so we're hoping for a big run.

NEWCASTLE 16:15 - Southern Voyage

He is what he is to be fair to the horse and he doesn't hold many secrets as he was rated 69 at the start of the year, has run eight times, winning once, and is now rated 68. But on a going day he'd have his chance here. 16:50 - Lesley's Boy

The step up to seven furlongs should suit him and this is a drop in grade from his last run so I'd love to see him run well. 18:00 - Gincident

He's just had a few little issues and he may need the run but it's nice to get him back on track. He's on a fair mark and has winning form over this course and distance. 18:00 - Master Zoffany

He's a bit hit and miss and as he's getting older he's getting a bit cuter. The trip and surface will suit him well though.

Saturday

REDCAR 14:10 - Calibos

It looks a warm enough race for him but hopefully a step up to seven furlongs will help him. He seemed to go on the heavy ground last time at Chester so it'll be interesting to see how he gets on as he's been a bit disappointing so far. 15:20 - Uncle Don

Uncle Don missed a bit of time, there wasn't much wrong but he'd been coughing a bit. But he's in good order and the run the other day at Ayr would have done him the world of good. Stepping up to six should be fine but I'm just a little bit worried about the ground being on the soft side. 15:20 - Yes I'm Mali

He's a tough, hardy horse who dries very hard. He won a nursery at York in August and has possibly just found his level since. 15:20 - Eartha

She's getting plenty of weight off them and she's a very honest filly who I don't think will mind the ground. I also hope the six furlong trip will suit her and she's in great form so finishing in the first four would be fantastic. 15:55 - Ramazan

He never really got into it from where he was in the Ayr Gold Cup. He goes on any ground but it did look like the quick conditions may have been a little bit against him on the day. He was out of his comfort zone a bit but he ran okay and he's a straightforward, honest horse. Ralph Beckett's horse might be the one to beat but I wouldn't swap ours as he'll handle the ground well too.

SOUTHWELL 17:45 - Serenity Dream

He's quite new to us and I though he ran a good race when third at Chester the other week. He's won on the all-weather before and this might just suit him. He's in good form and I'm be hopeful he might come on for the recent outing and handle the surface at Southwell.

WOLVERHAMPTON 18:30 - Cloudy Skye

I've been a fraction disappointed with her as she does go well at home. I've been a bit unsure about the best trip for her but I hope this will suit her well. It's the right sort of race for her and she's run well at Wolverhampton in the past. She was another one who had a bad draw at Ayr, she just couldn't win from where she was on the day. 20:30 - The Bobster