Richard Fahey column: Two runners in the Prix Robert Papin

Our columnist has two runners in Sunday's Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly and hopes a Royal Ascot disappointment can bounce back.
We’ve two runners in Sunday's Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly.
Shadow Army is a horse we really like but just never fired in the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot and we don’t know why.
The step up to six furlongs on Sunday will suit and we’ll see what happens. It’s a good race and we’re going in deep but he’s a horse who goes very well at home. I worked him the other morning because he never had a race at Ascot and I just wanted to grab hold of him and see how he was.
He’s a horse who can’t get off the bridle at Musley Bank, he’s so laidback and finds it all so easy. I’d love to see him bounce back and run his race.
Moving Force is a good, hardy colt. He’s another who went down to Ascot and he was just taken a bit out of his comfort zone in the Norfolk, it was too much of a speed test for him.
Six furlongs at Chantilly will be much more to his liking, he’s a horse who tries and has experience of three races too. And while it didn’t happen for him in the Norfolk, the form of his previous race at Beverley was franked by the winner Shareholder who we were given seven pounds to when touched off in a good conditions race there.
I was a fraction disappointed with him at Newcastle last time. We switch to handicaps now from a mark of 70 and will see what happens. I don’t think it’s overly generous.
I thought this fellow had been given a bit of a chance from 65 but he needs to prove that and run well. He never got competitive at Chester last time but ran a solid race in the valuable seller here before that.
He’s been a disappointing horse in as much as he just doesn’t get his head down and race. He’s been very green and raw but if they go a good gallop and we can get him organised, he might go well. He is quite nice from what we see at home but the penny needs to drop.
It’s taken us a while to work out he’s a horse who needs to be ridden cold. He was good under those tactics at Doncaster time and has gone up three pounds as a result but he’ll have his confidence restored and is in good form.
He never rose a gallop at Thirsk first time up and was very green. He looks like he might be one for nurseries and we need runs and experience into him.
She has a great draw in one and I felt she ran OK in a Class 2 at York last time. This is a Class 4 and I felt she had a chance but see she’s the outsider of the field. I’m not sure she should be.
