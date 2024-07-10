Richard Fahey column: Two runners in the Prix Robert Papin

We’ve two runners in Sunday's Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly.

Shadow Army is a horse we really like but just never fired in the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot and we don’t know why.

The step up to six furlongs on Sunday will suit and we’ll see what happens. It’s a good race and we’re going in deep but he’s a horse who goes very well at home. I worked him the other morning because he never had a race at Ascot and I just wanted to grab hold of him and see how he was.

He’s a horse who can’t get off the bridle at Musley Bank, he’s so laidback and finds it all so easy. I’d love to see him bounce back and run his race.

Moving Force is a good, hardy colt. He’s another who went down to Ascot and he was just taken a bit out of his comfort zone in the Norfolk, it was too much of a speed test for him.

Six furlongs at Chantilly will be much more to his liking, he’s a horse who tries and has experience of three races too. And while it didn’t happen for him in the Norfolk, the form of his previous race at Beverley was franked by the winner Shareholder who we were given seven pounds to when touched off in a good conditions race there.