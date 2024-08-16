Richard Fahey column: Sunday runners

Our star columnist provides a runner-by-runner guide to his runners at Pontefract including an exciting colt making his debut on Sunday.

SUNDAY RUNNERS Pontefract 15:45 Powerful Glory

He’s a lovely horse and we do like him a lot so fingers crossed. It’s his first day at school obviously and he does everything easily at home, looking impressive on the gallops, so hopefully he can run a big race. We could have run elsewhere as he’s been ready to run but this is a valuable race for maidens who have never run and that’s what he is so conditions are right. His final piece of more serious work was last week when he was part of a little trial up on the grass which we like to do here, and he came through that with flying colours so we’re very happy. WATCH (below): Buying the Dream

WATCH (below): Powerful Glory ready to run

16:15 My Harrison George

I thought he ran alright at York the other day, I’m just hoping they’ve put a bit of water down as it can get quite quick at Pontefract. 16:45 Marine Wave

She’s a classy filly and I’d love to pick up some black type with her. There are a couple in here who are rated a bit higher than her but I’d say the close second at Wolverhampton last time was probably her best ever run. I’d love her to win a race like this and she’s in very good form. If she brings the all-weather form to the table then they’ll have to run to their ratings to beat her. Fingers crossed it’s a good day for owner Sheikh Rashid (also has Powerful Glory). 18:15 Dark Vintage