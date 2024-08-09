Richard Fahey column: Saturday runners

Our columnist on his runners on Saturday including Shadow Army who's bidding for Group One glory in Ireland.

Curragh 16:35 Shadow Army

We think he’s a good horse so we're not hanging back and are happy to run him in the Group One Phoenix Stakes. He ran well in the Prix Robert Papin last time but needs to improve on that on Saturday – I do think there’s improvement in him though. I’ve put cheekpieces on him to try and help him concentrate. He wore them in a piece of work and we were very pleased with him. He’s just a laidback character who finds it all so easy. He just needs racing to bring him on and the lad who rides him out at home all the time feels he’s definitely improved since France. I’m looking forward to running him.

Redcar 14:37 The Bobster

He hasn’t shown a great deal so far, including on handicap debut at Catterick last time. He’s down a couple of pounds but I’d be more hopeful than confident that we’ll see more on Saturday. 15:47 Rousing Encore

He’s just been disappointing I’m afraid but this is the easiest race he’s run in for a while, he’s down in grade. It would be great to see him bounce back and he does go there in good form, we’re pleased with him at home. Haydock 16:10 Mystical Maria

This is her handicap debut and it will be interesting to see how she goes but it’s a deep race. It just goes to show, Haydock have put up £20,000 for a 0-75 handicap and get rewarded with a deep race for the grade. It’s competitive as it should be. 17:50 Beechwood Star

Again good prize-money for the grade and a tough race off the back of it. My fellow has been frustrating but his second at Doncaster last time was more like it. He’s up a pound but fingers crossed he runs well again, he has ability and isn’t a dud.

Ayr 19:12 Cisco Disco

I think stepping up to ten furlongs might suit him. He’s down two pounds from his last run at this course and is a well handicapped horse if back at his best. Hopefully going up in distance might help him get back there. 20:15 Apocalyx