Richard Fahey column: Saturday runners

Our columnist on his runners on Saturday including Shadow Army who's bidding for Group One glory in Ireland.
We think he’s a good horse so we're not hanging back and are happy to run him in the Group One Phoenix Stakes.
He ran well in the Prix Robert Papin last time but needs to improve on that on Saturday – I do think there’s improvement in him though.
I’ve put cheekpieces on him to try and help him concentrate. He wore them in a piece of work and we were very pleased with him. He’s just a laidback character who finds it all so easy. He just needs racing to bring him on and the lad who rides him out at home all the time feels he’s definitely improved since France. I’m looking forward to running him.
He hasn’t shown a great deal so far, including on handicap debut at Catterick last time. He’s down a couple of pounds but I’d be more hopeful than confident that we’ll see more on Saturday.
He’s just been disappointing I’m afraid but this is the easiest race he’s run in for a while, he’s down in grade. It would be great to see him bounce back and he does go there in good form, we’re pleased with him at home.
This is her handicap debut and it will be interesting to see how she goes but it’s a deep race. It just goes to show, Haydock have put up £20,000 for a 0-75 handicap and get rewarded with a deep race for the grade. It’s competitive as it should be.
Again good prize-money for the grade and a tough race off the back of it. My fellow has been frustrating but his second at Doncaster last time was more like it. He’s up a pound but fingers crossed he runs well again, he has ability and isn’t a dud.
I think stepping up to ten furlongs might suit him. He’s down two pounds from his last run at this course and is a well handicapped horse if back at his best. Hopefully going up in distance might help him get back there.
He’s been very disappointing this year, he hasn’t really shown a lot at home or on the track so far. The handicapper has relented a bit, he’s down five pounds from York last time where he was last. We’ve put cheekpieces on to try and spark him into life but it’s a watching brief with him right now.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.