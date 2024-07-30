Richard Fahey column: Saturday runners

Our columnist on his runners around the country on Saturday including three in the Coral Stewards' Cup at Goodwood.

15:35 Ramazan

I don’t think I’d say six furlongs on quick ground at Goodwood is going to be his forte but it’s a £250,000 handicap and you have to give it a go. I’d love a deluge or three to slow the race down for him, but I fear they’re not coming, so we’ll just keep our fingers crossed he has the speed to cope. 15:35 Strike Red

Another who I’d love to see rain for. He does have form on this sort of surface but is definitely at his best with some ease. I hope he handles the track OK but I'm not 100% convinced he will. 15:35 Dare To Hope

I thought he ran well when fourth in the Sky Bet Dash at York last week and I was a little surprised he got into the Stewards’ Cup. I’d have kept him for this had I thought that was likely as he’s a strong travelling horse who won’t mind the track and might really enjoy this. I just hope he’s on his A-game.

Thirsk 14:10 She's Got Spirit

She’s a well-bred filly being by Invincible Spirit out of a Listed winner and only has one eye. She’ll probably take a couple of runs to get her confidence, she can hang away a bit in her work, and the main thing is she goes into the stalls OK and comes home safely. She does show a bit in her work. 15:55 Sailthisshipalone

He ran well to finish fourth at York last time and definitely has a chance here. He has form at this track too which is a bonus, the owner was keen to come back to seven furlongs and he goes there in great order. 17:05 Southern Voyage

Won at Doncaster in May and while not as good at York and Pontefract since, definitely has a chance here if at his best and it isn’t the most competitive race he’s been in of late.

Doncaster 14:15 Almanjoor

He’s better than his form figures would suggest and I’m sticking a visor on him on Saturday to see if that can help him. If he transfers what we see at home onto the track then we know he’s capable of winning races. He’s well handicapped from 62 and this would be a great place to prove it. 14:50 Classy Clarets

He was good at Ayr last time and while he’s had a few runs through his career, he’s a horse who is still learning his trade. He’s a big son of Cotai Glory who is hopefully coming together now. He’s going well and must have a chance.

16:35 The Ridler

It was great to see him run a race when third at Newmarket last time and I pray for the owner and the horse that he can back it up on Saturday. If he does he’s extremely well handicapped but just completely lost his confidence over the last two years or so. I said before the run last time that he’d suddenly started working a little better – and he ran that way. I’d love that improvement to continue. 17:10 Beechwood Star

A very disappointing horse who absolutely hated Catterick last time so hopefully returning to a more conventional track is one positive for him this weekend.

Hamilton 19:40 Dark Vintage