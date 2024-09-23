Richard Fahey column: Powerful Glory update

I don’t think there’s anything left that we need to run him in and Oisin (Orr) felt he won in spite of the ground at Newbury, he really didn’t like it.

For a horse having only his second run I thought it was a good performance in the circumstances. He came off the bridle earlier than I anticipated but he was entitled to be green and need a hand to get himself sorted out.

However, he never looked like being beaten in the final furlong and I liked that aspect of the performance.

He’ll stay with me over the winter and we’ll see how he develops. He’s a horse with plenty of size and scope to train on at three. He was a breeze-up horse but has grown since he joined us. He’s certainly not a small, square, two-year-old sprinter.

He’s a horse who will help the dark, cold months pass more quickly. I’m very excited about him.

In terms of next year, it’s obviously very early days but Oisin felt he’d stay further after Newbury. He’s quick but we’ll see and maybe we could start off in a Guineas trial but that’s all a long way off right now.