Richard Fahey column: Newmarket, York, Chester and Ascot runners

Our columnist with a guide to his runners at four Saturday meetings.

Saturday team Newmarket 15:25 Columnist

We’re taking it on trust that he’ll stay seven furlongs. Looking at the pedigree you’d say probably not but he wasn’t stopping at the finish at Royal Ascot and is a very relaxed horse so will give himself a chance of getting it. The Coventry form took a little hit on Thursday but we’re happy with our fellow, he’s in good form and if he stays will run well. Ascot 13:45 Vintage Clarets

The handicapper has started to give him a chance and he’s now a pound lower than when third in this race last season. The ground looks ideal for him, we know he likes the track but he problem is he needs to leave behind a poor run at Thirsk last time. Things didn’t go his way there though so I’ll forgive that.

York 14:00 Sailthisshipalone

He wasn’t at his best on his reappearance at Chester which was disappointing as he had been working well going there. However sometimes those things can happen at that track so I’m hoping he’ll bounce back quickly and he has good York form which I always like. 14:00 Stone Soldier

He’s just a good, hardy professional horse who ran well to finish fourth here last time. I thought he might need that so he’s entitled to run very well again, if he stays the mile. 16:15 Death Or Glory

I was a fraction disappointed with him at Newcastle last time. We switch to handicaps now from a mark of 70 and will see what happens. I don’t think it’s overly generous. 16:15 Mrbluesky

I thought this fellow had been given a bit of a chance from 65 but he needs to prove that and run well. He never got competitive at Chester last time but ran a solid race in the valuable seller here before that.

16:15 Tuscan Point

He’s been a disappointing horse in as much as he just doesn’t get his head down and race. He’s been very green and raw but if they go a good gallop and we can get him organised, he might go well. He is quite nice from what we see at home but the penny needs to drop. 17:25 Rock Opera

It’s taken us a while to work out he’s a horse who needs to be ridden cold. He was good under those tactics at Doncaster time and has gone up three pounds as a result but he’ll have his confidence restored and is in good form. Chester 16:55 Ay Gee Ell

He never rose a gallop at Thirsk first time up and was very green. He looks like he might be one for nurseries and we need runs and experience into him. 18:35 Midnight Affair

She has a great draw in one and I felt she ran OK in a Class 2 at York last time. This is a Class 4 and I felt she had a chance but see she’s the outsider of the field. I’m not sure she should be.