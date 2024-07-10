Richard Fahey column: Newmarket and York runners

Our columnist with a guide to his runners at Newmarket on Thursday and York's Friday fixture.

Newmarket, Thursday 15:00 Dark Vintage

He ran well when sixth in the Palace of Holyroodhouse at Royal Ascot and steps up to six furlongs on Thursday. It looks like the trip will suit him and we’re very happy with him at home. I’d like to see him nearly win this. I am a fraction worried about the slower ground though, his form is on a faster surface, but looking at him he should go on it so fingers crossed. 15:00 Tropical Island

We’d kept her back for the York race she reappeared in and she travelled well through it but was just a little fresh. She just ran out of petrol in the final furlong having over-raced. Hopefully that outing will have settled her down, taken the fizz away, and I wouldn’t like to split my pair in this. They both have solid chances. 16:45 Native American

This is his first race at a mile and his best form so far has been at seven furlongs, especially when touched off at Epsom on Oaks Day. If he transfers that sort of level to the new trip then he has a chance but this can often be a very warm race.

York, Friday 14:05 Maywake

I thought he ran well when tenth in the Buckingham Palace at Royal Ascot. He’s as high as he wants to be in the ratings but has won over course-and-distance and that always counts for something at York. 14:05 No Nay Nicki

She’s become a very disappointing filly. Everything went right for her at Beverley on Saturday but she just didn’t pick up. She’s become a professional loser I’m afraid but is getting herself well handicapped as a result. 14:05 Zip

He ran badly at Newcastle that day and we’re not used to that from him, he’s usually so reliable. We’re happy to go again and he’s a horse who’s run well here before. 14:40 Marine Wave

She won well at Ripon the other day and that looked a career best performance. She’ll need another stepping up in grade though and if she finished in the first four and got some Black Type I‘d be delighted.

Pretty Crystal battles to victory in the Nell Gwyn

14:40 Pretty Crystal

She hasn’t run since falling to stay in the 1000 Guineas but there hasn’t been an issue, there just haven't been any races for her. There’s nothing for these six and seven furlong three-year-old fillies so I’m running here under a Group Three penalty for the Nell Gwyn win. It’s great to have her back on the track and there’s a race for her coming up at Goodwood too but this looks a competitive race in against the likes of Unequal Love and some unexposed three-year-olds. 15:15 Final Angel

She got hampered at the start and got left as a result at Thirsk last time so you can ignore that run but she does need to improve on her Carlisle debut as there are a couple in here who have already shown more than that so far. 15:50 Cloudy Skye

Se’s been running well without winning and that’s frustrating as we thought she’d be a filly to win two or three at the start of the season. This would be a good time for her to start rolling and everything looks right in terms of trip, track and ground. 15:50 Glistening Nights

He’s progressing with racing and doing things properly. He’s relaxing in his races and has won the last twice. He’s up three pounds for the second of those at Doncaster and while I don’t think there’s much between my pair, this fellow knows how to win and the filly hasn’t yet so he might just have the edge. 16:20 Apocalyx

He’s been very disappointing after finishing second on debut at Thirsk and barely rose a gallop on his return at Wetherby. We don’t know why and maybe ease in the ground and switching to a handicap might help.

16:55 Ziggy's Queen

Hand on heart she’s been disappointing this season and I’m putting cheekpieces on for the first time on Friday. She was very enthusiastic as a two-year-old but just hasn’t been firing at all this season. We’ll reach the headgear, drop back to five and let her run and see what happens. 17:30 Furzig