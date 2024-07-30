Richard Fahey column: Galway and Goodwood runners

Our columnist on his runners at Galway and the Qatar Goodwood Festival.
The owner is form Galway and was very keen to run him and we’ve kept him for this race since he won at Thirsk in June.
He has a good draw and heads over to Ireland in very good form. We’ll need luck as you do in all these races but I’d love to see him run a big race for John Staunton.
She was disappointing on her return to action at York last time so I’ve stuck a pair of cheekpieces on her for this.
Seven furlongs at Goodwood looks ideal for her but she does carry a penalty for winning the Nell Gwyn on his return and that doesn’t make things easy. She is in great form though and I just want to see her leave that York effort behind.
You’d imagine stepping up to seven furlongs will suit him but he’s still just a little breezy in his races, overdoing things. He needs to relax and learn to settle but hopefully his last run at Nottingham will hopefully have done him the world of good on that score.
His opening mark looks OK – if he settles he could go well.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.