Richard Fahey column: Galway and Goodwood runners

Our columnist on his runners at Galway and the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Galway Tuesday 19:45 Reidh

The owner is form Galway and was very keen to run him and we’ve kept him for this race since he won at Thirsk in June. He has a good draw and heads over to Ireland in very good form. We’ll need luck as you do in all these races but I’d love to see him run a big race for John Staunton. Goodwood Wednesday 14:25 Pretty Crystal

She was disappointing on her return to action at York last time so I’ve stuck a pair of cheekpieces on her for this. Seven furlongs at Goodwood looks ideal for her but she does carry a penalty for winning the Nell Gwyn on his return and that doesn’t make things easy. She is in great form though and I just want to see her leave that York effort behind.

Goodwood Thursday 16:10 Veydari