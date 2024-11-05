Richard Fahey column: End of season review

It's been a frustrating season in a few ways but we are in a period of transition.

The older horses are getting, well, older and weren’t as competitive as they’d been in the past and we’ve set about changing the make-up of the string.

We sold over 20 horses at Tattersalls last month and have retired a few more too.

Now we’re looking to the three and four-year-olds who are staying in training to step up and fill the gaps that have been left while there are definitely reasons for optimism about next season’s three-year-olds.

There are some very nice prospects among them notably Powerful Glory, who Sporting Life have been following since the moment he was bought at the Doncaster breeze-up sales.

He won despite of the ground in the Mill Reef and is a colt I really, really like. He’s one to help the winter nights pass by that little bit faster and might well start out in a Guineas trial in the spring.