Our star columnist guides you through his runners

Richard Fahey column: Doncaster, Newmarket and Ripon runners

By Richard Fahey
13:50 · THU July 18, 2024

Our columnist runs the rule over his Saturday team including a horse whose work has improved ahead of a Newmarket assignment.

Saturday Runners

WOTNOWCATO – 1.35 Market Rasen

He won a point-to-point, but he’s not been in the yard long. He’s fit and well and we’re hoping he runs well, it’s £10,000 to the winner so we’ll give it a go anyway.

UP THE JAZZ – 3.20 Ripon

He won there the other day and he is a horse that surprises me as he doesn’t show a lot at home. His form is rock solid, horses for courses means a lot at Ripon and I’d love to see him run well again as he belongs to pals of mine.

MASTER ZOFFANY – 4.30 Ripon

He seems to have completely lost his way and I’m a little bit worried about the way he’s going. I’m happy enough with him at home but he just hasn’t got any fight in him at the moment. The handicapper has given him a right chance, he’s just probably lost his confidence. Hopefully he can get it back on Saturday.

THE RIDLER – 4.20 Newmarket

He has been extremely disappointing. Don’t ask me why, but he has just started to work better at home in the last couple of gallops. It’s a huge day for him to see if he’s still going to be a racehorse. It’s a drop in grade for him and I’m hoping he runs well.

OUTRUN THE STORM – 5.30 Newmarket

He loves the course, it’s a typical front runners track and he did win there last year. I thought he ran well at Doncaster last time on slow ground and I’m happy with him at home. He’s a horse you can never draw a line through.

ROMAN SECRET – 7.05 Newmarket

She needs to bounce back. She has probably been high enough in the weights and the handicapper has given her a bit of leeway but it’s another big day for her, she needs to start showing something now.

GUNS FIRING – 6.15 Doncaster

I thought she ran a decent enough race first time at Pontefract when third on debut, it’s a small field again but there are a couple in there that look okay. She’s okay herself, she seems very genuine and tries hard so hopefully she can run a big race.

FLACCIANELLO – 7.45 Doncaster

The step up to seven furlongs looks like it will probably suit her, she was on her head at Pontefract the other day and was never travelling. I thought the ground would suit her but she was never in her comfort zone so hopefully the step up to seven will suit.

