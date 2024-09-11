Richard Fahey column: Curragh and Doncaster Sunday runners

Our columnist with a guide to his runners at the Curragh and Doncaster on Sunday.

Curragh 13:50 Strike Red

He’s in great nick and ran really well when second at the Ebor Festival last time, only cut down late by a progressive winner. A bit of rain would help him, his best form is definitely with some juice in the ground but he’s handicapped to run a big race and I think he will with a bit of luck in running. 17:20 Urban Sky

He’s been gelded since his last run at York and we’ve stuck a visor on him too. Look, the Acomb was a very strong race but he just didn’t get racing at all and hopefully the headgear will help him on Sunday. He’s not a bad horse and better than he showed when admittedly outclassed last time. Doncaster 14:40 Golden Mind

Another one that’s been gelded since York. He’s working fine but whether he’s progressive enough to win a race like this from 99 we’ll see. He was entitled to need his run last month and this is a big day for him. 15:45 Hartswood

Sammy Jo Bell has won this race twice for us in the last five years so I’m happy to leave this one to her! The horse looks to have a very solid chance. 17:25 International Girl

She’s got a big weight but Ethan Tindall claims seven pounds off which is a huge bonus. She’s down in grade on Sunday and that will help. 17:25 Rock Opera