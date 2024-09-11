Richard Fahey column: Curragh and Doncaster Sunday runners

Our columnist with a guide to his runners at the Curragh and Doncaster on Sunday.
He’s in great nick and ran really well when second at the Ebor Festival last time, only cut down late by a progressive winner. A bit of rain would help him, his best form is definitely with some juice in the ground but he’s handicapped to run a big race and I think he will with a bit of luck in running.
He’s been gelded since his last run at York and we’ve stuck a visor on him too. Look, the Acomb was a very strong race but he just didn’t get racing at all and hopefully the headgear will help him on Sunday. He’s not a bad horse and better than he showed when admittedly outclassed last time.
Another one that’s been gelded since York. He’s working fine but whether he’s progressive enough to win a race like this from 99 we’ll see. He was entitled to need his run last month and this is a big day for him.
Sammy Jo Bell has won this race twice for us in the last five years so I’m happy to leave this one to her! The horse looks to have a very solid chance.
She’s got a big weight but Ethan Tindall claims seven pounds off which is a huge bonus. She’s down in grade on Sunday and that will help.
If the ground isn’t too soft I thought he could run very well. This race is going to suit him, they’ll go a gallop and he loves to come off a fast pace in a big field.
