Richard Fahey column: Chester and Doncaster Saturday runners

Our columnist with a guide to his runners at Chester and Doncaster on Saturday.

Saturday Doncaster 14:25 Vintage Clarets

He could run very well. I was pleased with him at York last time and he’s in great form going to Doncaster. I’m a little annoyed to be drawn as wide as we are, in these big sprints you just love to be in among horses, but with luck in running he is sure to go well. He’s not effective at six furlongs but five-and-a-half is ideal for him. I’m looking forward to this.

Chester 16:05 Have Secret

It’s about time he won this horse. He won’t mind the ground, he goes on anything but is very effective when it’s a slower surface. He’s drawn nine which isn’t ideal but I hope they go a gallop and we can negate that. 16:40 Serenity Dream

It’s his first run for us and we’re still learning about him. We’ve had him about a month and this will come as a bit of a culture shock as it’s his first run on turf. He’s in good order but his work wouldn’t suggest he’s thrown in off 82. 17:15 Furzig

I thought he ran very well when second at Haydock last time and this is a 20 grand race so worth having a shot at. He goes there in good nick.

Leopardstown 17:10 Garfield Shadow

He’s drawn widest of all in 21 but I don’t think that’s necessarily a huge negative at Leopardstown, they can tend to come stands’ side a bit nowadays. He’s in great form and we’re stepping up to seven furlongs with him. We’ll see if he stays but on pedigree he has every chance, the dam’s side is all stamina and that offers hope. SUNDAY Curragh 13:50 Strike Red

He’s in great nick and ran really well when second at the Ebor Festival last time, only cut down late by a progressive winner. A bit of rain would help him, his best form is definitely with some juice in the ground but he’s handicapped to run a big race and I think he will with a bit of luck in running. 17:20 Urban Sky

He’s been gelded since his last run at York and we’ve stuck a visor on him too. Look, the Acomb was a very strong race but he just didn’t get racing at all and hopefully the headgear will help him on Sunday. He’s not a bad horse and better than he showed when admittedly outclassed last time. Doncaster 14:40 Golden Mind

Another one that’s been gelded since York. He’s working fine but whether he’s progressive enough to win a race like this from 99 we’ll see. He was entitled to need his run last month and this is a big day for him. 15:45 Hartswood

Sammy Jo Bell has won this race twice for us in the last five years so I’m happy to leave this one to her! The horse looks to have a very solid chance. 17:25 International Girl

She’s got a big weight but Ethan Tindall claims seven pounds off which is a huge bonus. She’s down in grade on Sunday and that will help. 17:25 Rock Opera