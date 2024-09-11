Sporting Life
Our star columnist guides you through his runners
Check out our columnist on his Doncaster team

Richard Fahey column: Chester and Doncaster friday runners

By Richard Fahey
15:18 · THU September 12, 2024

Our columnist with a guide to his runners at Chester and Doncaster on Friday.

Friday

Chester

14:10 Calibos

This is a horse we like and I was disappointed with his debut run at Ripon although the track there doesn’t suit every horse. We’ll try again here and hope that he shows more of what we see at home.

15:20 Showhound

He hasn’t really delivered this season and was disappointing again at Redcar the last day. We’ve put cheekpieces on to see if they can bring about a revival and softer ground might be a help too. I’d have preferred to be drawn a little lower than eight mind.

Two Year Olds: The Next Test | Richard Fahey

17:05 Master Zoffany

He loves it around here but has just completely lost his form this season. We don’t know why but he wears a visor on Friday to try and spark him into life. If he does he’s very well handicapped and while he's out in nine, he’s drops in and is ridden for luck anyway.

17:05 Reidh

He’s had a couple of tough tasks at Newcastle and at this track since winning at the Galway Festival and Friday’s race probably represents a step down in grade for him. He’s in great form, working really well, and I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see him bounce back.

Doncaster

17:55 South Parade

She ran a cracker at Newcastle last time and is a progressive filly who is right at the top of her game now. She’s in good order and I think she can competitive off this mark, she just took a while to get he hang of things but is there now.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

