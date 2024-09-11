Richard Fahey column: Chester and Doncaster friday runners

Our columnist with a guide to his runners at Chester and Doncaster on Friday.

Friday Chester 14:10 Calibos

This is a horse we like and I was disappointed with his debut run at Ripon although the track there doesn’t suit every horse. We’ll try again here and hope that he shows more of what we see at home. 15:20 Showhound

He hasn’t really delivered this season and was disappointing again at Redcar the last day. We’ve put cheekpieces on to see if they can bring about a revival and softer ground might be a help too. I’d have preferred to be drawn a little lower than eight mind.

17:05 Master Zoffany

He loves it around here but has just completely lost his form this season. We don’t know why but he wears a visor on Friday to try and spark him into life. If he does he’s very well handicapped and while he's out in nine, he’s drops in and is ridden for luck anyway. 17:05 Reidh

He’s had a couple of tough tasks at Newcastle and at this track since winning at the Galway Festival and Friday’s race probably represents a step down in grade for him. He’s in great form, working really well, and I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see him bounce back. Doncaster 17:55 South Parade