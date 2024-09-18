Richard Fahey column: Ayr Gold Cup Festival runners

Our columnist has his usual strong team heading to the Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup Festival - check out his thoughts on every runner.

Thursday 13:42 Catalyse

He’s just had a bit of a break since his last run when a little disappointing in the Coventry at Royal Ascot. There’s a bit of strength in depth in this and we have a penalty to carry for winning on debut at Hamilton, but he goes there in good form and I’m happy with him. He just grew a little but is right where we want him now and it was always in the back of my mind to step him up to seven furlongs as he’s so relaxed. I don’t think it will be a problem. 14:12 Bambalam

I was very pleased with his debut run in the valuable York maiden. He fared best of the newcomers in seventh and just got stuck out on a limb through the race. They went no gallop and he just got a bit tired having been a little keen. The experience has done him the world of good, he worked really well last week and I’d expect him to run a very big race. 14:42 Show Me Show Me

He seems to be better on slower ground so he wouldn’t want it to dry out much more. As they get older they take a bit more getting fit but he should be just about there now after three runs this season. I’m happy with him, he’s come down a few pounds, but I do wish there’d been a bit of rain for him.

15:12 Classy Clarets

A horse who works really well at home but on the racecourse just doesn’t finish his races off. We’ve checked him over and everything is fine and I just hope it all comes together for him at some stage. He’s on a handy mark. 15:42 Have Secret

It’s frustrating that he hasn’t won a race this season. It’s annoying that we’re out in (stall) 12 again too but I’ve stuck a visor on him as I think he might just lack concentration in his races. He came out of his weekend run at Chester absolutely bouncing so is ready to back up. 16:48 Quiet Resolve

He’s had a little problem, nothing serious, but that’s why he hasn’t raced since June. He is very fit going to Ayr though, he’s done plenty. He’s working really well but just has to prove he stays the mile. 17:23 Haworth Star

I thought he did well to win at Newcastle the other day and he hasn’t had much racing for a horse of his age. He’s up five pounds but steps up to seven furlongs and has form at the trip.

Friday 14:03 Lovely Spirit

I thought she won an ordinary-enough race at Musselburgh the other day but the handicapper left her on 73 which I thought was kind. She tries very hard which is always an asset in any race but this looks a warmer contest than the last one. 14:33 Bonnie’s Boy

He’s been second on all three starts and progressed with each run, he’s just met a couple of good ones along the way. 80 seems a fair enough opening mark to him and I’d like to see him run very well. He deserves to get his head in front. 15:05 Uncle Don

The poor horse was coughing for a while after his win at Beverley but we’ve had a clear run with of late and he’s very fit and very well. He goes in deep here, it looks a strong renewal of the race, but the form of that win has worked out really with Big Mojo, who was second, winning the Molecomb and finishing second in the Flying Childers and Managing Director in third winning a nursery at Thirsk. Look he needs to improve and be right on his A-game to be involved in the finish but I think there’s more to come.

15:40 Marine Wave

She wasn't at her best at York last time when the ground was riding soft but I was delighted with her previous win in this grade at Pontefract. She has a penalty as a result which doesn't make life easy but the going should suit at Ayr and I hope she runs her race. 16:45 Leveret

She’s been a struggle to train with a few little niggly problems along the way. They weren’t anything major and her best piece of work was her latest one which is always encouraging. I’m stepping her up to a mile which I think will suit and she wears a visor for the first time which might also help. 17:20 Southern Voyage