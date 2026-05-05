Richard Fahey Chester runners: Guide to Wednesday team

Our columnist has two interesting runners at Chester on Wednesday including a colt taking on the Derby favourite in the Vase.

15:05 Mr Colonel

I’m looking forward to running him in the Chester Vase. He’s rated 97 and it’s a big ask in against a horse like Benvenuto Cellini but he’s a colt we think will stay well so a mile-and-a-half won’t be a problem. I don’t think Chester will be either. He’s a big horse but Forest Ranger was nearly 17 hands and he won the Huxley Stakes twice. We won this with Mickdaam back in 2012 but this looks a very strong renewal. We’ll learn plenty about our fellow tomorrow and as I said at the start, I’m really looking forward to seeing him in against these. I think there's more to come from him as he steps up in trip. 16:10 Arabian Desert

He was beaten at long odds-on on his reappearance but the winner that day has run very well since. We’re taking it slightly on trust that he will stay ten furlongs but he’s had a run now, is fully fit and we won’t have any excuses fitness wise. There are unexposed horses in against us but you'd have to hope he'll go close.

Thursday 13:30 Vintage Clarets