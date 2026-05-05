Richard Fahey Chester runners: Guide to Wednesday team

Our columnist has two interesting runners at Chester on Wednesday including a colt taking on the Derby favourite in the Vase.
15:05 Mr Colonel
I’m looking forward to running him in the Chester Vase. He’s rated 97 and it’s a big ask in against a horse like Benvenuto Cellini but he’s a colt we think will stay well so a mile-and-a-half won’t be a problem.
I don’t think Chester will be either. He’s a big horse but Forest Ranger was nearly 17 hands and he won the Huxley Stakes twice. We won this with Mickdaam back in 2012 but this looks a very strong renewal.
We’ll learn plenty about our fellow tomorrow and as I said at the start, I’m really looking forward to seeing him in against these. I think there's more to come from him as he steps up in trip.
16:10 Arabian Desert
He was beaten at long odds-on on his reappearance but the winner that day has run very well since. We’re taking it slightly on trust that he will stay ten furlongs but he’s had a run now, is fully fit and we won’t have any excuses fitness wise. There are unexposed horses in against us but you'd have to hope he'll go close.
Thursday
13:30 Vintage Clarets
He’s starting to creep down the weights which will help but he’s getting older now and seems to take a few runs to get himself back into form. The draw isn’t ideal here, 11 is wider than you’d want to be, and we’ll need all the luck from out there.
Hopefully those inside go flat out and we can come through late. He likes it around here and has been placed in the race before.
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