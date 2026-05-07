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Our star columnist Richard Fahey

Richard Fahey Ascot runners: Guide to Saturday team

Horse Racing
Thu May 07, 2026 · 3h ago

Richard Fahey ponders Royal Ascot plans for Mr Colonel and goes through his runners for Saturday including Golden Mind at Ascot.

Mr Colonel could be a Royal runner

We were pleased with Mr Colonel who was third in the Boodles Chester Vase behind Benvenuto Cellini. He’s still learning his trade and I do think it will have done him a bit of good going around Chester. It’s a great place to help educate them.

He just looks like a horse that is going to keep galloping. In our minds we have it there that he might be a Cup horse one day - that type of horse anyway. The Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot over 1m6f is on my mind for a next step, we’ll see how he is and what the ground is like before making a final decision, but that could be an option.

"Physically, he's gone from a boy to a man now" - Richard Fahey updates on Powerful Glory

Friday

Bragbor – 13:30 Chester

He’s got a decent draw in stall one which is always welcome at Chester. I think the rhythm around here will suit him, they tend to go a decent gallop and that will suit; give him a chance to relax. He stays well at this trip. I wouldn’t want to make the running but I wouldn’t take him back, not from one at Chester, you would negate the advantage. We’ll see how it all pans out but we’re happy with him and I do think this track will suit.

Saturday

Golden Mind – 14:20 Ascot

It’ll be hard to win a Victoria Cup off a handicap mark of 103, but he’s been running well. It was a good run the other day when he was second to Bellarchi at Musselburgh, and I like his stands’ side draw in 23. I wouldn’t change it, the beauty with that stall is we know where we are going. Hopefully it’s the right side and we’ll see what happens.

Azure Zain – 16:40 Ascot

He runs in the six-furlong handicap off a mark of 73 and he needs to start showing something now. He’s a horse that we like and his work has been good at home. He’s a big horse, maturing the whole time, and we like him so it would be good if he can start to put it all together on the track. Ascot would be a good place to see the best of him.

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Up the Jazz – 20:25 Leicester

I thought he came to win the other day at Ripon only for the winner to keep going. He’s come out of it well, he’s in good order at home and if he brings that Ripon form to the table here he definitely has a chance.

More from Richard Fahey

Celebration time for the Powerful Glory team at Ascot
Celebration time for the Powerful Glory team at Ascot

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