A review of the action from Tuesday's meeting at Newmarket where Master Of The Seas and New Science gave Godolphin a big-race double.

Double Delight for Appleby and Buick Charlie Appleby made a flying start to the new campaign at Newmarket as New Science took the bet365 European Free Handicap. All five runners held a chance entering the Dip and it was the 3/1 winner, racing down the centre of the track, who found the best turn of foot. He was chased home by Tacarib Bay (9/4 joint-favourite) with his fellow market leader Ribhi back in third.

“We got him beaten in Dubai, but I also managed to get Master Of The Seas beaten in Listed race in Dubai last year and he went on to finish second in the Guineas,” said Appleby. “We were confident this horse would come forward and he has. His work at home has been good, he had some good two-year-old form and thankfully he’s brought it to the table this afternoon. “William said he wouldn’t want to be as bold as to say he’ll definitely get a mile. He’s got a lot of natural pace, so we’ll let the dust settle and see where we are after the next week or 10 days.” He added: “Personally I see him as a tailor-made Jersey horse, but we’ll see. People are dreaming at this time of year and reality kicks in over the next couple or three weeks and I’m sure everyone will change their opinions of what they’ve got and where they’re going to place them. We’re very confident with where we are at the moment and the team are in good form, which is the most important thing. We’ve just got to find their level going forward.”

New Science lands the Free Handicap

In the next race Master Of The Seas (5/4 favourite) returned to action in the bet365 Earl Of Sefton Stakes to register his first success since landing the Craven at this meeting last year. He kept good company afterwards including when chasing home Poetic Flare in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas and travelled through this contest like a Group One horse in a Group Three. William Buick had to shake him up inside the distance to overhaul the front-running Magellan but was well on control at the line to win by a length-and-a-quarter. Betfair and Paddy Power cut the winner to 5/1 from 7s for the Lockinge at Newbury afterwards. The winning trainer said: “We were all wondering what could happen when we took the hood off. We’ve taken it off for his work on the Limekilns in the last 10 days and been happy with what we’ve seen, but he’s that sort of character that you just never know. The plan was to put the hood on down to post and take it off as we just felt at home that it was blunting that turn of foot that we saw there today. He was the class horse in the race, he always runs well here and I felt the nine furlongs was well within his compass.

“We saw what this horse nearly achieved last year (in the Guineas) and he’s been a touch frustrating to say the least. I’m just pleased the horse has got his head back in front. I’m a big believer in getting confidence into people and horses, and he’ll have gained a lot of confidence from that.” “Where we’ll pitch him next is something we can discuss over the next week or so, but William is very happy to bring him back to a mile. He said he travelled for fun there and picked up and did everything that needed to be done today against that company. “Personally, I would be thinking miss the Lockinge and work back from the Queen Anne with him. We could potentially find a stepping-stone, but if not I would be quite happy to go straight to Ascot. “We fully respect William’s horse (Haggas, Baaeed) will be tough to beat in the Lockinge and the way this horse is, we want to be going into Ascot with confidence behind him. Everyone knows what an important meeting that is and hopefully we can bring him into the team as a big player.” Hannon strikes with Powerdress Powerdress (9/1) made an impressive racecourse debut when cutting down Yahsat (8/1) to land the bet365 British EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes. The runner-up looked to have the prize in safe-keeping when picking up nicely on the inside of the field to go a length clear approaching the furlong pole. However Sean Levy conjured another effort from the Richard Hannon-trained winner who picked up nicely when meeting the rising ground to grab the spoils in the dying strides. The official winning distance was a head and it was a length-and-three-quarters back to Lost Angel in third.

Hannon said: “Our two-year-olds are going well. This filly hasn’t done loads and wants six furlongs, but Martin (Hughes, owner) likes this meeting so we said we’d run. I loved her attitude today. She looked like she was going to be second, but put her head down and walked back in here like nothing had happened. Generally that’s how the very good ones behave and I hope that’s what she is. “She might go to a National Stakes at Sandown or maybe straight to Royal Ascot and go six furlongs there (Albany Stakes). She’s pretty professional so I’m not sure more experience is necessary and she was fit enough to win first time, so she obviously does it herself.”

Powerdress (right) makes a winning debut

Maya hangs on thriller There was another tight finish to the Weatherbys Bloodstock Pro Handicap with Gale Force Maya clinging on to strike for the Punting Pointers team. The 11/2 favourite was always in the firing line but was strongly pressed inside the distance. It was desperately tight at the line with Bergerac (6/1) fighting hard by the rail only to be edged out by a nose. Raatea (7/1), Dancinginthewoods (15/2) and Full Authority (14/1) filled the frame.

