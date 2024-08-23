Review and free video replays from Newmarket on Friday

A review of the pick of the action from Newmarket on Friday as Great Chieftain was among the winners.

Great target for winning Chieftain? Great Chieftain emerged as a potential candidate for next month’s bet365 Cambridgeshire after continuing his rise through the ranks in the Jenningsbet Sudbury Handicap at Newmarket on Friday. The Paul and Oliver Cole-trained son of Gleneagles secured his third win since under a gelding operation in April when following up his last time out success at Goodwood by a short-head in the mile feature to complete a double for winning jockey David Probert. And following the race the winning rider hinted that the historic nine furlong handicap on the Rowley Mile on September 28th could be a suitable target for Great Chieftain. Probert said of the 4/1 winner: “He has done very well for being gelded and he won well at Goodwood last time out. “He holds a little bit back for himself, but he definitely has more ability than he has shown and he is growing in confidence. “I will speak to Paul and Oliver and I suppose they will have a plan, but I don’t see why he couldn’t run in something like the Cambridgeshire. “Paul and Oliver have got a good track record in the race and something like that would suit him.”

King steals the show All eyes were on Al Misbar ahead of the Jenningsbet British EBF Novice Stakes, however for the second race running the son of Blue Point, who is a half brother to multiple Group One winner Battaash, returned a beaten favourite. Victory in the seven furlong event went the way of the Andrew Balding-trained The Lost King who took a marked step forward from his debut at Kempton Park 16 days ago when knuckling down well to prevail by two and a half lengths and initiate Probert’s brace. Sam Geake, yard representative, said of the 11/2 chance: “We wanted to go out and for it to be educational, but he ended up being out in front. “He travelled really well and I was particularly impressed how he kept plugging on out in front. It was a strong performance and there is no doubt he is an exciting horse. "We are really looking forward to next year and a mile and a half will be his trip in time.”

