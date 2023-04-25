Graham Clark rounds up the rest of the action on Blue Riband Trial day at Epsom as Lihou landed the handicap sprint.

Lihou edges Epsom sprint Jockey Rossa Ryan praised the will to win demonstrated by Lihou, who moved a step nearer to an outing in the ‘Dash’ Heritage Handicap at Epsom Downs on Derby Day after securing victory in the opening race of the season at Epsom Downs on Tuesday. The David Evans-trained Mayson gelding continued his scintillating run of form in 2023 when taking his record to four wins from six starts this year in the Indigenous Handicap. Having finished third on first turf start of the campaign at Newmarket seven days ago, the evergreen seven year old bettered that result in the five furlong dash when bursting through late on under Ryan to score by a neck from 2021 winner Recon Mission. Ryan, who was winning aboard the 100/30 favourite for the third time, said: “He ran well at Newmarket as well last week, but we have just figured out the secret to him. “He wants a strong gallop following horses. He has got the will to win, especially on that ground which would not be his ideal ground. “He is kind of deserving of a chance in the Dash and I would say he wouldn’t be far away. “Dave’s horses are running unbelievable (well) but he is a tough, sound horse and he has found the secret to him and it is working.”

Cunha earns his wings at Epsom Former airline pilot turned racehorse trainer Dylan Cunha admitted it was ‘a dream come true’ to be standing in the Epsom Downs winner’s enclosure after bargain buy Expressionless (9/2) provided him with a breakthrough victory at The Spring Meeting today. The South African born trainer, who is now based in Newmarket, was beaming with pride after the Intello gelding, who was purchased for 5,000 guineas, took off during the closing stages of the Warren Handicap to follow up his recent Nottingham win. Victory looked to be heading the way of last time out Windsor scorer Alpha Circus, who kicked clear around two furlongs out, however Expressionless put on the afterburners during the closing stages to sweep past and prevail by a length and three quarters. Cunha said: “It is a dream come true. I kissed the winner’s enclosure turf as he came in. Chris Housego, brought into him, two weeks before he ran this season and he has now won two in a row. “My dad Luiz (Cunha) picked out this horse for 5,000 guineas and he was the first yearling we brought. My dad is our pedigree expert and he loved this horse. He has now won at Epsom and you couldn’t ask for anymore for than that. “When he went to the start I thought he would win as he looked amazing going to the start. When he got bunched up on the rail I thought that was the end of it but once he switched and kicked I knew he would get there as he loves that ground. “I’ve done a lot of crazy things in my life but nothing compares to this and I don’t think any winner would. I stood here in 2021 with my dad before I started training when I came to the Oaks and I just looked around and couldn’t imagine having a winner here. “We were really confident with the ground but you couldn’t imagine it.” As a result of the victory for Expressionless in the extended mile prize Cunha hopes other trainers latch on to the talents of winning rider Kyle Strydom by giving him more opportunities to shine in the saddle. He said: “I hope people give Kyle a chance now as I’m the only one doing it. He has had three rides for me and he has had two winners and a fourth. If that is not good enough I don’t know what is. “It is very hard to break in here but he is so cool and I think he deserves a chance and that people look after him. His uncle (Pierre Strydom) has ridden over 5,000 winners but he is as good a jockey as I’ve ever worked with. “If anything comes out of this win it is that some of the bigger trainers give him a chance.” As for the former South African champion apprentice jockey he insisted that the victory was the ‘cherry on top’ of a perfect day on his first spin around the world-famous venue. The 21 year old said: “You hear all the stories and watch the big races but to come here and see it in person it gave me butterflies. I was so excited and to ride a winner today is the cherry on top. “A big thanks to Mr Cunha who has been a big supporter and my family who have all been big supporters. “He is a bit of a weird horse but I get along with him but I knew he would give it to me and he really fought on.”

