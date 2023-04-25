Graham Clark rounds up the rest of the action on Blue Riband Trial day at Epsom as Lihou landed the handicap sprint.
Jockey Rossa Ryan praised the will to win demonstrated by Lihou, who moved a step nearer to an outing in the ‘Dash’ Heritage Handicap at Epsom Downs on Derby Day after securing victory in the opening race of the season at Epsom Downs on Tuesday.
The David Evans-trained Mayson gelding continued his scintillating run of form in 2023 when taking his record to four wins from six starts this year in the Indigenous Handicap.
Having finished third on first turf start of the campaign at Newmarket seven days ago, the evergreen seven year old bettered that result in the five furlong dash when bursting through late on under Ryan to score by a neck from 2021 winner Recon Mission.
Ryan, who was winning aboard the 100/30 favourite for the third time, said: “He ran well at Newmarket as well last week, but we have just figured out the secret to him.
“He wants a strong gallop following horses. He has got the will to win, especially on that ground which would not be his ideal ground.
“He is kind of deserving of a chance in the Dash and I would say he wouldn’t be far away.
“Dave’s horses are running unbelievable (well) but he is a tough, sound horse and he has found the secret to him and it is working.”
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Former airline pilot turned racehorse trainer Dylan Cunha admitted it was ‘a dream come true’ to be standing in the Epsom Downs winner’s enclosure after bargain buy Expressionless (9/2) provided him with a breakthrough victory at The Spring Meeting today.
The South African born trainer, who is now based in Newmarket, was beaming with pride after the Intello gelding, who was purchased for 5,000 guineas, took off during the closing stages of the Warren Handicap to follow up his recent Nottingham win.
Victory looked to be heading the way of last time out Windsor scorer Alpha Circus, who kicked clear around two furlongs out, however Expressionless put on the afterburners during the closing stages to sweep past and prevail by a length and three quarters.
Cunha said: “It is a dream come true. I kissed the winner’s enclosure turf as he came in. Chris Housego, brought into him, two weeks before he ran this season and he has now won two in a row.
“My dad Luiz (Cunha) picked out this horse for 5,000 guineas and he was the first yearling we brought. My dad is our pedigree expert and he loved this horse. He has now won at Epsom and you couldn’t ask for anymore for than that.
“When he went to the start I thought he would win as he looked amazing going to the start. When he got bunched up on the rail I thought that was the end of it but once he switched and kicked I knew he would get there as he loves that ground.
“I’ve done a lot of crazy things in my life but nothing compares to this and I don’t think any winner would. I stood here in 2021 with my dad before I started training when I came to the Oaks and I just looked around and couldn’t imagine having a winner here.
“We were really confident with the ground but you couldn’t imagine it.”
As a result of the victory for Expressionless in the extended mile prize Cunha hopes other trainers latch on to the talents of winning rider Kyle Strydom by giving him more opportunities to shine in the saddle.
He said: “I hope people give Kyle a chance now as I’m the only one doing it. He has had three rides for me and he has had two winners and a fourth. If that is not good enough I don’t know what is.
“It is very hard to break in here but he is so cool and I think he deserves a chance and that people look after him. His uncle (Pierre Strydom) has ridden over 5,000 winners but he is as good a jockey as I’ve ever worked with.
“If anything comes out of this win it is that some of the bigger trainers give him a chance.”
As for the former South African champion apprentice jockey he insisted that the victory was the ‘cherry on top’ of a perfect day on his first spin around the world-famous venue.
The 21 year old said: “You hear all the stories and watch the big races but to come here and see it in person it gave me butterflies. I was so excited and to ride a winner today is the cherry on top.
“A big thanks to Mr Cunha who has been a big supporter and my family who have all been big supporters.
“He is a bit of a weird horse but I get along with him but I knew he would give it to me and he really fought on.”
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Sounds of cheers echoed around the winner’s enclosure and the grandstands at Epsom Downs on Tuesday after connections of Bad Company ‘reaped the rewards’ of his recent pipe opener at Doncaster in the Betfred City And Suburban Handicap.
Trained just a short distance from the track by Jim Boyle the gelded son of Fast Company was roared on to victory in the valuable mile and a quarter prize by members of The Clean Sweep Partnership 12 months on after finishing fourth in the race.
Ploughing a furrow close to the stands rail under Pat Cosgrave the 13/2 chance repelled all raiders before running out a length and a half winner to add to his previous success at the track in last year’s Bohle Jump Jockeys Derby Handicap.
Boyle said: "It was one of those races that went very smoothly. Everything went according to plan for once. He loves the track and ground.
“He's off a high enough mark these days but he keeps finding a bit more and when conditions are in his favour he's a pretty serious horse. This was the race we were planning for over the winter.
“We managed to get a run into him at Doncaster. He was a bit gassy and we didn't really get much of a run that day. He got squeezed out of the stalls and nothing went right. But it put him right for today and we've reaped the rewards.
“We had to see after today whether we'd go up in grade or back down to 0-90s but we'll think about it. This was the big target for him."
Sir Rumi benefitted from what connections described as a ‘peach of a ride’ from champion jockey William Buick when opening his account for the year by a length in the Betfred Nifty Fifty Great Metropolitan Handicap.
Hector Tournier, assistant trainer to Richard Hannon, said: “It was quite quick on the all-weather and he just loves that ground. He proved that at Doncaster and he proved that again today.
“He is a consistent horse that loves this ground. He ran a cracking race and did everything right today.
“William gave him a peach of a ride and he was the last one off the bridle. These sort of races are ideal for him.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.