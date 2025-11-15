Rest of Cheltenham reports and free video replays on day two of November Meeting

A review of the rest of the action on day two of the November Meeting at Cheltenham.

Friends reunited Martin Keighley raised the prospect of a tilt at next month’s Coral Welsh Grand National with Hung Jury, who got his career back on track with a gutsy success in the Debenhams Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap Chase. The gelded son of Court Cave, who scored over extended four miles at the track in May, showed that stamina is very much his forte when downing his rivals in the three miles one furlong prize to get the Luckley handler on the scoresheet. Having been left behind following a standing start at the Showcase Meeting at the track last month the 10 year-old had no such problems on this occasion when settling into a much better position under James King who had ridden Hung Jury on his debut between the flags as a five-year-old. The 22/1 chance moved on with the prominently ridden Cheerful Chap rounding the home turn before moving into an advantage he would hold on to all the way to the line on the run down to the last. And after safely negotiating the final obstacle Hung Jury stuck to the task well to defeat the staying on Herakles Westwood, much to the delight of his owners, the Martin Keighley Racing Club, who turned out in force to welcome him back to the winner’s enclosure.

Hung Jury (left) on his way to winning at Cheltenham



Keighley said: “He stays forever as won the four miler here in May. He has got form pointing on real soft ground so all that rain that came was perfect for him today. “I felt if he was in with a chance coming down the hill he would be very hard to beat as he stays so strongly up the hill. He didn’t meet the last quite right, but he had plenty in hand and he pulled away really well so I was impressed with him. “It was a standing start the last day and he lost his position early and he never got into a rhythm. He was virtually tailed off on the far side then he flew home and he was only beaten twelve lengths so it was a better run than it looked “It all went to plan today and James gave him a lovely ride. “It might seem crazy, but he could be a Welsh Grand National horse as he will go in heavy ground and he stays forever so that might be something worth looking at. “Crazy as it is there are still shares in the Martin Keighley Racing Club so I best put that out there as he has now won twice at Cheltenham and he has been good fun for them.”