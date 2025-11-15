Rest of Cheltenham reports and free video replays on day two of November Meeting

A review of the rest of the action on day two of the November Meeting at Cheltenham.
Friends reunited
Martin Keighley raised the prospect of a tilt at next month’s Coral Welsh Grand National with Hung Jury, who got his career back on track with a gutsy success in the Debenhams Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap Chase.
The gelded son of Court Cave, who scored over extended four miles at the track in May, showed that stamina is very much his forte when downing his rivals in the three miles one furlong prize to get the Luckley handler on the scoresheet.
Having been left behind following a standing start at the Showcase Meeting at the track last month the 10 year-old had no such problems on this occasion when settling into a much better position under James King who had ridden Hung Jury on his debut between the flags as a five-year-old.
The 22/1 chance moved on with the prominently ridden Cheerful Chap rounding the home turn before moving into an advantage he would hold on to all the way to the line on the run down to the last.
And after safely negotiating the final obstacle Hung Jury stuck to the task well to defeat the staying on Herakles Westwood, much to the delight of his owners, the Martin Keighley Racing Club, who turned out in force to welcome him back to the winner’s enclosure.
Keighley said: “He stays forever as won the four miler here in May. He has got form pointing on real soft ground so all that rain that came was perfect for him today.
“I felt if he was in with a chance coming down the hill he would be very hard to beat as he stays so strongly up the hill. He didn’t meet the last quite right, but he had plenty in hand and he pulled away really well so I was impressed with him.
“It was a standing start the last day and he lost his position early and he never got into a rhythm. He was virtually tailed off on the far side then he flew home and he was only beaten twelve lengths so it was a better run than it looked
“It all went to plan today and James gave him a lovely ride.
“It might seem crazy, but he could be a Welsh Grand National horse as he will go in heavy ground and he stays forever so that might be something worth looking at.
“Crazy as it is there are still shares in the Martin Keighley Racing Club so I best put that out there as he has now won twice at Cheltenham and he has been good fun for them.”
'Keep it simple and enjoy'
Richard Johnson has enjoyed plenty of memorable days in the saddle at Cheltenham, but the now retired four-time champion jockey celebrated victory as an owner at the track after Kikijo opened his account for the campaign.
Although purchased to be a staying chaser the Philip Hobbs and Johnson White-trained five-year-old showed he is equally effective over smaller obstacles when running out the winner of the From The Horses Mouth Podcast Handicap Hurdle.
Having made a satisfactory return to action at Aintree last month the gelded son of Estejo, who is owned by the Richard Johnson Racing Club, showed the benefits of that outing when moving smoothly into contention for the three mile prize.
Charting a wide path in search of the better ground the easy-to-back 11/2 chance ploughed a successful path close to the stands' side rail swinging into the home straight where he was swiftly pursued by Prince Zaltar.
But after popping the last in neat fashion Kikijo was not for catching with Sean Houlihan getting a good response from his mount with the pair passing the post with two and three quarter lengths in hand.
Johnson said: “It was much more nerve wracking watching as I’m not a good spectator. We have been so lucky with all the runners we have had with our syndicate. I sold him as a chaser and in the summer I said hopefully he will be a nice staying chaser this season and we have come to Cheltenham and won a handicap hurdle on Paddy Power Gold Cup day. I’m pinching myself a bit.
“We thought he would enjoy the softer ground than what it was up at Aintree, but you have still got to come and do it as every race at Cheltenham is hard. We were just hoping he would run well. I said to the owners if he can come back into the winner’s enclosure in some way it is a bonus and what he has done today is even better.”
And according to White a Pertemps qualifier could be next on the cards for Kikijo.
White said: “He is such a versatile horse. He had been bought to go chasing, and he will go chasing, but if there is a suitable hurdle race, like today, along the way then we can mix and match.
“I don’t like to pigeonhole horses as chasers or hurdles so we will see what races are available and go from there. He won at Newbury over fences last season, and he jumped particularly well. I’ve got no problem with him going over fences next time, but we will just see what the programme is and see what suits him.
“Dickie and I said to Sean, keep it simple and go enjoy him as he travels and jumps and make the best of your way home. He gave him a lovely ride and did exactly as we wanted so I couldn’t be more chuffed.
“It (a Pertemps qualifier) is looking more like an option now.”
