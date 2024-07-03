Remaat connections keen to kick on from Newmarket romp

Although well held on debut, the daughter of Kodiac showed significant improvement to finish second to subsequent Empress Stakes runner-up Tales Of The Heart in a hot Kempton maiden, before bolting up at the third attempt when upped to seven furlongs on the July course.

The Andrew Balding-trained youngster was a commanding four and a half lengths clear of Richard Hannon’s one-time Woodcote favourite New Charter at the finish of that contest and connections could now make the move into Pattern company on Remaat’s next start.

“I think she will be nice and winning four and a half lengths, we were obviously very pleased with her,” said Ted Voute, racing manager to owner Prince Faisal.

“Andrew has always thought a lot of this filly right from the beginning and we toyed with Royal Ascot but didn’t quite get her there – that’s the sort of level he was thinking.

“Now she is running over this trip, she seems to have come into her own, I know Oisin (Murphy, jockey) was pleased.

“I haven’t spoken to Andrew or the Prince, but there’s a seven-furlong Listed race at Sandown (Star Stakes, July 25) and the Sweet Solera back at Newmarket (August 10) I suppose.

“That’s what I was thinking, but I need to speak with Andrew and the Prince and see what they are thinking. Hopefully we have a nice filly.”