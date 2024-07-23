Regiomal could head to York and Haydock next

Ed Bethell’s stable star rounded off his 2023 campaign by lifting the Sprint Cup on Merseyside and kicked off this season by finishing second in the Greenlands Stakes in Ireland.

The six-year-old also filled the runner-up spot in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot last month – and having sidestepped the July Cup at Newmarket on account of unsuitable ground, hopes were high he could regain the winning thread at Group Three level.

After forcing the early pace, Regional was eventually reeled in by the younger legs of a trio of three-year-olds in the impressive Elite Status, Lake Forest and Kind Of Blue, but Bethell feels his charge was far from disgraced in a race which was not run to suit.

“He’s come out of it well. It’s hard to say really, but they broke a track record and Quinault really blew the race wide apart and we got quite aggressive early on in the race which probably put paid to us in the last half-furlong,” said the North Yorkshire handler. “Don’t take anything away from the winner, who was good and won well. Even if that hadn’t happened, would we have beaten the winner? I couldn’t be sure. I just feel that early pace duel might have put paid to our chances of finishing second.

“They went blisteringly quick – to break the track record at Newbury you’ve got to be pretty fast and they’ve got to be going a pretty end-to-end gallop, which is no one’s fault, it was just the way the race was run.”