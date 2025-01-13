Paul Nicholls is going to drop Regent's Stroll back to two miles for his next start and the six-year-old will be given an entry in the Sky Bet Supreme at Cheltenham.

The £660,000 purchase made an impressive start to his hurdling career at Newbury in November but failed to fire returned to the Berkshire track next time, finishing a well-beaten fourth behind The New Lion in the Challow Novices' Hurdle. Speaking on Betfair's Ditcheat Diary, the trainer said: "I think I’m going to run him over two miles next time and make plenty of use of him. I’ll find somewhere for him. Tactically it (the Challow) didn’t work out, he didn’t run his race. The winner is very smart and I’m not making excuses, we’ve got to improve on what we did but I think we can.

