Paul Nicholls is going to drop Regent's Stroll back to two miles for his next start and the six-year-old will be given an entry in the Sky Bet Supreme at Cheltenham.
The £660,000 purchase made an impressive start to his hurdling career at Newbury in November but failed to fire returned to the Berkshire track next time, finishing a well-beaten fourth behind The New Lion in the Challow Novices' Hurdle.
Speaking on Betfair's Ditcheat Diary, the trainer said: "I think I’m going to run him over two miles next time and make plenty of use of him. I’ll find somewhere for him. Tactically it (the Challow) didn’t work out, he didn’t run his race. The winner is very smart and I’m not making excuses, we’ve got to improve on what we did but I think we can.
“I’m looking forward to getting him out again. He’ll have an entry in the Supreme as well as the other race but we’ll just see what happens between now and then but I just wouldn’t mind getting a couple of runs into him and wouldn’t mind just letting him bowl along over a shorter trip as I think that might suit him."
Stablemate Caldwell Potter holds an entry in Friday's Fitzdares Lightning Novices' Chase but isn't a certain runner at this stage.
“He’s entered at Windsor on Friday but Dan has L’Eau Du Sud in there for the same connections so we’ll need to see what they’re thinking," Nicholls admitted.
“The other option I suppose is Warwick on February 8. He's ready to run. He worked very nicely at home on Saturday and I'm looking forward to going with him.”
