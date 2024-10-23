Refreshed Crambo given Long Distance Hurdle target

Winner of the Grade 1 Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot last season, the Sullivan Bloodstock Ltd & Chris Giles-owned seven-year-old was well-beaten in his final two starts last term at Cheltenham and Aintree.

However, connections are hopeful that they have got to grips with a couple of minor underlying health issues that didn’t help his chance on the big days.

Speaking on our stable tour, which is currently exclusive to Sporting Life Plus, O'Brien said: "His final races last season, the Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham and the Liverpool Hurdle at Aintree, were obviously disappointing but Noel Fehily found he had a couple of niggles and issues with his back and he has come back looking great.

"Cheltenham wasn’t a terrible run – he was beaten 14 lengths – and he never had the run of the race, getting trapped on the rail. I don’t think he could have won but he could have been a bit closer if he had had the rub of the green.”