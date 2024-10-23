Refreshed Crambo given Long Distance Hurdle target

Fergal O’Brien is hopeful that Crambo will be back to his best in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury in November.
Winner of the Grade 1 Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot last season, the Sullivan Bloodstock Ltd & Chris Giles-owned seven-year-old was well-beaten in his final two starts last term at Cheltenham and Aintree.
However, connections are hopeful that they have got to grips with a couple of minor underlying health issues that didn’t help his chance on the big days.
Speaking on our stable tour, which is currently exclusive to Sporting Life Plus, O'Brien said: "His final races last season, the Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham and the Liverpool Hurdle at Aintree, were obviously disappointing but Noel Fehily found he had a couple of niggles and issues with his back and he has come back looking great.
"Cheltenham wasn’t a terrible run – he was beaten 14 lengths – and he never had the run of the race, getting trapped on the rail. I don’t think he could have won but he could have been a bit closer if he had had the rub of the green.”
Despite schooling well over fences at home, O’Brien will keep his stable star to the smaller obstacles for the time being, with the Grade 2 Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury in November nominated as his initial target.
He added: "He won us a Grade 1 last season with the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot and I don’t see any reason why he can’t do that again this season. He stays hurdling and he will probably start off in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury in November.
"We have considered novice chasing and he jumps well but we won’t go down that route until we are forced to. He is a Grade 1 winner and, despite the two below par runs, there is no need to panic just yet."
