Reaction from the beaten connections of the QIPCO Champion Stakes at Ascot

The French raider thrived at the Berkshire track on summer ground when dazzling in the King Edward VII Stakes and then put up an almighty performance in defeat when second to City Of Troy in the Juddmonte International Stakes at York.

He was sent off the 6/4 favourite for this mouthwatering clash with Irish Champion Stakes hero Economics, but with soft ground and an unhelpful draw to contend with, Stephane Pasquier had to cutely weave his way to the front with half a furlong to run.

However, connections were soon left disappointed and could only watch on as – with what appeared the hard work done – glory was snatched away by Jim Crowley aboard Owen Burrows’ 40/1 scorer Anmaat in the dying strides.

Calandagan’s trainer was proud of his charge’s performance, but was left rueing not only the troubled passage through the race, but also the testing conditions on British Champions Day.

Graffard said: “It was a very good effort and he was stumbling a few times on that ground and as Stephane said, he had to keep asking him to keep going in that ground and it didn’t suit him much. Second again – I am so upset. We had a very difficult draw, and in that ground this horse puts in too much effort.

“But we had a very good race, he quickened clear and I thought the race was for us. Then he got caught on the line, so that’s it.

“We didn’t see the winner coming and he met some trouble in running. He probably prefers a mile and a half and being in his own bubble where he can quicken very strongly. Today it was out of his pace and he then had trouble when starting to come with a run and then made his effort, it’s tough.

“He’s a very good horse and this year he has been winning or second all the time, I think he’s a very talented horse. We will give him a nice break now over the winter and hopefully we see him again next year. He deserves a nice break now.”

For William Haggas it is a case of back to the drawing board with Economics after the 2/1 second favourite failed to recreate his Irish Champion Stakes heroics.

Prior to the race Haggas conceded testing conditions were both an unknown and a worry, but refused to use the ground as an excuse. It was reported by the veterinary officer that the colt – who finished sixth – had bled from the nose during the race.

Haggas said: “He was a bit disappointing obviously, Tom (Marquand, jockey) felt the ground was a bit soft for him but I said I wasn’t going to use that as an excuse, so I’m not going to.

“He seems fine. There was a little bit of blood in his nose so we will sort that out and regroup.”

Marquand was in agreement that his mount was unsuited by the underfoot conditions, but hopes this is just a minor blip in the horse’s career.

He said: “It was obviously not the result we wanted it to be, but when you are contending with an unknown like the ground, it is tough. He’s been very good on good to firm ground, but today it just didn’t work out for us.

“Obviously the blood in the nose is a concern, but William and (wife) Maureen are the ones who see the horse every day and I just get on him at the races. They know him better than anyone and if there is a problem, they will be fixing it. Hopefully it is nothing serious that is going to impede him being the best horse he can be.”

He went on: “As a jockey you want Group One horses to stay with you and he is top horse, he showed that in the Irish Champion and I’m praying he stays around.”