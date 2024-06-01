Reaction from the beaten connections after the 2024 Betfred Derby.

Trainer Aidan O’Brien on Los Angeles (third) and Euphoric (ninth): "We had two horses in the race that were going to get the trip very well (Los Angeles and Euphoric). We were happy that it was going to be an even and properly run race, and if that happens the best horse usually gets a clear run. Both of those horses stayed very well so they were going to be forward."

“The loose horse (Voyage, who unseated Pat Dobbs shortly after the stalls opened) didn’t affect us at all; it looked like it might do, but it didn't.”

“City Of Troy on his day is a very good horse, and so are we, but I hope there is more to come from Ambiente Friendly because he’s still got a lot of maturing to do, so I’m looking forward to the rest of the season with him. He’s taking his racing so much better now - he settled well today and stayed well, so there’s a lot to look forward to.

James Fanshawe, trainer of runner-up Ambiente Friendly, said: “I’m really thrilled with his run. He did absolutely nothing wrong. I thought coming to the two-furlong pole we had a real chance, and then obviously City Of Troy was back to his best, so we got beaten fair and square. No excuses, he ran a really good race and I’m delighted with him, and with the team back at home, who have done a great job.

Jim Crowley, rider of Deira Mile (fourth): “He ran very well. He probably wants a bit further. He was a bit slow early on and got further back than ideal."

Tom Marquand, rider of Sayedaty Sadaty (fifth): "He ran massive in typical Green Team fashion. He relaxed great and found a good rhythm, and he battled back hard."

Dylan Browne McGonagle, rider of Dancing Gemini (sixth): “He ran well. I rode him to finish and he just emptied out. He'll be better back in trip."

Will Buick, rider of Ancient Wisdom (eighth): "He was just found a bit wanting when the race developed."

Declan McDonagh, rider of Euphoric (ninth): "He ran well but he probably lacks a bit of class. He's maybe a Group 3 or Group 2 horse."

Richard Kingscote, rider of Kamboo (11th): "He ran with credit and finished in mid-pack. He's had some hold ups, so he's having a bit of a blow."

Rossa Ryan, rider of Macduff (13th): "I was happy 'til about four out, just as we really started to descend the hill. I'd given him a slap down the shoulder to travel and I was upsides Ryan (Moore) and had Rab (Havlin) in front of me, I was happy with where I was. He picked up the bit and took me into it and just as we started to descend properly, around Tattenham Corner inside the four he just tended to back off a small bit. Ralph (Beckett, trainer) and Juddmonte will have a big talk I imagine but I could see him coming back in trip; he travelled strongly through the race until coming down the hill and then he didn't give me the real feeling he fully finished out. He is a lovely horse to go to war with, if you seen him in the paddock he was one of the standouts and there'll be something somewhere for him. He's still maturing and figuring things out and I would imagine that will put a bit of hardiness into him and really set him right for the rest of the year. There definitely is a bit of class about him and he's an exciting horse."

David Egan rider of Dallas Star (14th): "I sat fourth in the run but he's a horse who wants to go up in trip and more dig in the ground."

Sean Levey Mr Hampstead (15th): "He's an immature horse but he had every right coming here. He'll want further in time I imagine, and he wants top of the ground."