Ratings Update from Timeform | Best performances from Royal Ascot

Nic Doggett details the main movers from the Group 1 races at Royal Ascot in the latest Timeform Ratings Update.

Ten Bob Tony (up 5 lb to 123) sprang a surprise in the opening Queen Anne Stakes, but that was the only big turn up in the top-level events all week. He hadn't run over a mile since the German Guineas as a three-year-old and has tended to avoid going firmer than good, but he proved unexpectedly effective given those conditions and produced a career-best under a change of tactics. However, he may struggle to confirm form with the second More Thunder (up 1lb to 122) and third Opera Ballo (remains on 125) if both are aimed at the Sussex, whilst he'll also have his work cut out to deal with the three-year-olds when they enter the equation. Mission Central (up 8 lb to 119) was given a Ryan Moore special when completing the hat-trick - stepping back up in grade - with a career-best effort in the King Charles III Stakes, the temperament issues that threatened to get the better of him as a two-year-old looking well and truly behind him now, showing a fine turn of foot to collar French raider Rayevka (117) in the final furlong. He'll be equally effective back up at six furlongs and the July Cup looks a logical next target, while his trainer suggested he could be a possible for Australia's Everest at the end of the year.

King Charles III congratulates Ryan Moore following Mission Central's success

The theme of thrilling finishes continued in the St James’s Palace Stakes as Bow Echo (remains on 131p) edged out a rallying Gstaad (up 4 lb to 124) in the battle of the 2000 Guineas winners. He had already run to a level better than all bar one winning effort in the St James's Palace this century, and it was that class edge that enabled him to maintain his unbeaten record in a race that didn't go his way. He remains with the potential to do better and is still very much the one to beat when it comes to the Sussex Stakes, his Newmarket run a fairer reflection on his superiority over Gstaad than this suggests. Wednesday saw Ombudsman (up 7lb to 134) repeat his Prince Of Wales’s Stakes win in 2025 with a most emphatic display, and, even if the conditions were ideal for him and perhaps less so for his main rivals, this was the best performance of his career - moreover, by our reckoning, the best performance in Europe since Baaeed, narrowly ahead of the figure awarded to his Champion Stakes conqueror Calandagan. He was narrowly beaten in the Eclipse turned out quickly after last year's victory, before winning in good style at York, and skipping Sandown to concentrate on the International is the likely plan this time round. A rematch with Calandagan, if/when that may come, will be eagerly awaited.

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There was a return to a ding-dong battle for the Gold Cup on Thursday, with Scandinavia (up to 127) just getting the better of last year’s winner Trawlerman (remains on 127). The winner has made great strides since finishing fifth in last year’s Queen's Vase, making it six in a row since with a thrilling victory and better than ever in knuckling down against a high-class rival. He has the potential to dominate the staying division over the next few years, a repeat win in the Goodwood Cup likely to be the next target and a rematch with the runner-up back here in October very much a prospect to savour. Trawlerman has reportedly developed a sensitivity to sunlight, which meant he was equipped with 'ski goggles' in the preliminaries and, perhaps more significantly, hadn't had a prep run prior to his defence of the Gold Cup crown, though he surely ran right up to his best and, as such, it's hard to suggest the lack of a recent outing cost him the race.

Scandinavia overhauls Trawlerman in an entertaining Gold Cup finish

Friday’s Coronation Cup was won by warm favourite Venetian Sun (remains on 118) who stood out on form but didn't need to be at best to follow up her Sandy Lane success. She is very much in the winning habit, six from eight with her only defeats to date having come at 7f/1m. Muharrar and Shaquille are the only winners of this to follow up in the July Cup, and Venetian Sun will need to be bring her Haydock form to Newmarket if she's to emulate them. Christophe Soumillon and Ryan Moore picked up bans for their rides in the St James’s Palace, and there was more work for the stewards after a rough Coronation Stakes which was won – comfortably enough – by the Irish 1000 Guineas winner Precise (remains on 118). She had to use up a fair bit of energy just after halfway to get in touch with the leaders, already in front by two furlongs out when a few of the other principals - chiefly Touleen (up 5 lb to 114) - found trouble. This was the winner’s fourth Group 1 but it could well be her last at a mile having been strong at the finish once more, that not a surprise for one who's out of a Galileo mare who's a sister to a Gold Cup runner-up, and at least 1¼m looks sure to suit. Wayne Lordan, who appeared to instigate the scrimmaging by holding his line aboard the third-placed True Love (remains on 117), escaped unscathed, but Luke Morris – rider of the eye-catching fourth Moon Target (up to 108) – picked up three days for careless riding.

Almeraq (far side) touches off the international raiders in another epic battle