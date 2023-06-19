Elite Status' sales price rose considerably from foal to yearling and he looked a good prospect as he justified good support to make a winning debut over five furlongs at Doncaster, displaying a nice turn of foot but idling once in front. He progressed again when following up in some style in the National Stakes at Sandown last time, making his effort on the outside and storming clear in the closing stages. That form is good enough to win an average renewal of the Norfolk Stakes, while the timefigure he produced that day gives the visual impression created some substance. Elite Status is a worthy favourite but the Wesley Ward-trained American Rascal looks a very interesting rival following his debut romp at Keeneland. His presence is just enough to sway away from taking short odds about Elite Status. OPPOSE

Al Asifah – Ribblesdale Stakes, Thursday 22 June

Al Asifah made plenty of appeal on paper and landed the odds when making a winning debut at Haydock last month. She did so in impressive fashion, too, learning throughout the race but also showing a smart turn of foot to quickly put it to bed in the final furlong. Al Asifah then took a massive step forward when following up in listed company at Goodwood last time, looking a filly right out of the top drawer as she breezed into the lead and soon settled matters without being subjected to any pressure. She has been supplemented for this race instead of having a crack at the Irish Oaks and, while she doesn’t look short of pace, this step up in trip shouldn’t be a bother and she looks one of the bankers of the week given the amount of untapped potential she has. BANKER

Little Big Bear – Commonwealth Cup, Friday 23 June

Little Big Bear was one of the best two-year-olds around last year, completing a four-timer in devastating fashion in the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh in August. He was in control at every point of that race, making his rivals look ordinary in a performance that was also backed up by the clock. Given the stamina in his pedigree, connections were entitled to have a crack at the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on his return, but he ran too badly to be true and reportedly returned lame. Little Big Bear wasted no time bouncing back to form, however, attracting strong support when resuming winning ways back over six furlongs in the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock last month. He didn’t need to reproduce his Phoenix Stakes form, but he still won with plenty in hand and, though he was a precocious juvenile, he is a big, strong, lengthy colt who remains with the potential for even better. BANKER