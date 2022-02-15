Henry de Bromhead was “surprised” at the handicapper’s decision to raise Minella Times by more than a stone for the Randox Grand National.

The JP McManus-owned gelding helped Rachael Blackmore make history as the first female jockey to win the world’s greatest steeplechase in April last year carrying a weight of 10st 3lb. Since then the nine year old has fallen at Punchestown in December and was pulled up at Leopardstown earlier this month. However, handicapper Martin Greenwood has given him a rating of 161 and a weight of 11st 4lb for this year’s Grand National, the same as dual winner Tiger Roll. On learning his allocated weight, trainer de Bromhead said: “I’m surprised he’s that. I didn’t think he went up as much as that after he won and going on his form this year I’m surprised he got increased.

“He loves it around Aintree and certainly did last year, so hopefully he’ll come back to form now. He’s been a little bit off form recently but he looks like he’s coming back to form and hopefully he will by then. “They certainly have to enjoy it to do well around there and hopefully going back will help him find his form.” County Waterford-based de Bromhead has other contenders for this year’s race, including Chris’s Dream off of a mark of 162 and 11st 5lb, a pound higher than Minella Times.

Henry De Bromhead on Minella Times