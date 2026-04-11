Randox Grand National result: I Am Maximus regains National - report and free video replay

I Am Maximus became the first horse since the legendary Red Rum in 1977 to regain the Grand National and defy top weight.

The 2024 winner I Am Maximus had finished runner-up to Nick Rockett last year but stayed on stoutly under Paul Townend to score by two and a half lengths and reward the strong support that saw him sent off the 9/2 favourite. Tiger Roll, who won back-to-back editions in 2018 and 2019, is the only other multiple Grand National winner since Red Rum won three in the 1970s. I Am Maximus carried the famous green and gold silks of JP McManus who was winning the race for a fourth time and is now the leading owner in the race's history. He also became the first owner to saddle a one-two in the National as I Am Maximus was chased home by Iroko, while McManus's Johnnywho was also on the premises and finished fourth. Breaking the McManus monopoly in the frame was third-placed Jordans, who was sent for home a long way out under Ben Jones and led the field into the straight but was claimed up the run-in by I Am Maximus. A lot of online bookmakers settled each-way bets based on the first six places, while Sky Bet paid out on the first seven. High Class Hero finished fifth, Favori de Champdou was sixth and Final Orders was seventh.

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More records broken Victory for I Am Maximus gave trainer Willie Mullins his third Grand National in a row - a feat last achieved by Vincent O'Brien in the 1950s - and a fourth win overall, placing him alongside Fred Rimell and Ginger McCain as one of the most successful trainers in the race. On the importance of the Grand National, Mullins said: "It's the first race we all watch on television. It's the one we aspire to win when we go into racing. It's the race you grow up wanting to win and wanting to be part of. Just to have a runner in it is a tremendous sensation." Praising I Am Maximus, Mullins said: "He’s just a superstar and nothing fazes him. He comes out and he knows what he has to do, he jumps, gallops and wins Nationals." Townend, who was also aboard I Am Maximus in 2024 and 2025, has been enjoying a remarkable campaign and won the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase and Gold Cup at the Cheltenham Festival last month. The winning rider said: "What a horse. So tough and so gutsy, and to carry all that weight. To come back here a second time was hard, but to come back and do it a third time is surreal. “He travelled better in the middle part of the race and the cheekpieces were helping through that part of the race. Every time I gave him a little tap on the neck I was happy there was a horse there and I wasn’t going to look for him until I needed to. “He obviously didn’t travel as well as he had the first time but that was dream stuff all together, but I was always happy there was a horse there. “I can’t do the feeling justice to be honest. How lucky I am to be riding these horses. It’s not lost on me. “I grew up with jockeys as my superheroes to me. I can’t believe I’m part of that circle now." Bid for record-equalling Grand National on the agenda I Am Maximus has been installed as the 12/1 favourite for the 2027 Grand National, in which he will bid to emulate Red Rum by winning the race for a third time. McManus said: "We have a bit to do to catch up with Red Rum, but we’ll definitely try. Red Rum was the figurehead of the National with Ginger (McCain), and it’s nice to be even mentioned in the same breath as him. “Full marks there to Paul, Willie, Frank (Berry, racing manager) and the team at Martinstown, they’ve all played a part and it’s just so exciting. I’d like to compliment Paul on the ride, because the horse didn’t appear to be going extra well and he waited for him and sure enough the horse delivered."

I Am Maximus on his way to a second Grand National

How the race unfolded There was drama from the outset as 9/1 shot Grangeclare West, who finished third in 2025, unseated last year's winning rider Patrick Mullins at the first fence. Panic Attack, bidding to become the first mare to win the National since Nickel Coin 75 years ago, was another well-fancied runner to depart at an early stage, falling at the third fence. Others prominent in the betting who failed to complete included a couple from McManus's six-strong team as Oscars Brother unseated at the Chair and Jagwar unseated early on the second circuit. I Am Maximus, in the first colours with the distinctive white cap, could be seen towards the inside and in mid-division for most of the race. He still had seven or so rivals ahead of him as the field turned into the straight, but Townend, who was biding his time and was careful not to commit too soon, had moved his mount into fourth by the final fence and there was a sense of inevitability about the result when I Am Maximus moved alongside the tiring Jordans shortly after they passed the Elbow.

I Am Maximus crosses the line under Paul Townend

Reaction from connections of the placed horses Proven stayer I Am Maximus never looked like being caught after hitting the front, though Iroko kept on well to grab second and go a couple of places better than last year. His rider Jonjo O'Neill junior said: "He ran a cracker and he was much improved from last year. I Am Maximus is a legend of the Grand National now. I was much more comfortable this year and I was able to travel much better. He is probably just lacking a touch of class when he needs a bit of softer ground to negate that." Joint-trainer Oliver Greenall added: “He just loses his position from Becher’s onwards. He was getting a little bit outpaced and then from the second last onwards he just stays on so well. I couldn’t really see too much, but he looked to be travelling better than last year. “Last year he jumped the first fence in last place, whereas this year he was a hell of a lot closer. We were just too far behind to get really excited, but it was still a good run. We will work back from the Grand National again next season as he seems to love it so hopefully it will be third time lucky.” A length and a quarter behind Iroko was the gallant Jordans, whose rider Ben Jones said: “He jumped the first three or four really well and then he nearly got brought down, which was probably the best thing ever, really, because I was just able to ride him to run well and could take my time. "I jumped the Canal Turn for the last time and he started travelling and took me forward. Crossing the Melling Road going so easily, I thought this can’t be happening. Two out and the last I thought whatever happens now, he’s run a blinder. The loose horses probably didn’t help me at the Elbow - they went left and we had to go on our own. If they’d come with me I wouldn’t have got so lonely and might just have held on. He’s run a cracker." AJ O’Neill, joint-trainer of the fourth Johnnywho, and brother of Jonjo O'Neill junior, said: “He ran an absolute cracker. We are absolutely delighted. It maybe got a little bit congested in the later stages, but it didn’t hamper him too much. Richie [McLernon] gave him a lovely ride and had him in a lovely spot all the way through. He jumped away well all the way and enjoyed himself. It’s been a great day for the family with Jonjo riding the second."