Randox Grand National preview: David Ord sets the scene

You can’t move for it at Aintree. Statues, bars commemorating the heroes and heroines of yesteryear. Red Rum’s grave is next to the winning post. Winning the National, making your mark here, is special, very special.

And there are plenty of potential stories on Saturday too.

Toby McCain-Mitchell, grandson of Rummy’s trainer, Ginger, has his first ride in the great race aboard Top Of The Bill.

Gordon Elliott or Willie Mullins could join McCain and Fred Rimell as the most successful trainers in the history of the National if either records a fourth success.