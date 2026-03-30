Randox Grand National news: Paul Townend to decide late on his big Aintree ride

However, he was also aboard Grangeclare West for his recent win in the Bobbyjo Chase and is in no rush to decide between the two market principals at this stage.

Willie Mullins' stable jockey is widely expected to continue his partnership with I Am Maximus who gave him a first victory in the Aintree showpiece two years ago and chased home stablemate Nick Rockett last year.

''Somebody asked me the other day who I'd be riding and whether there was a decision to be made, and my response was - in these big races, there is always a decision to be made." he told Betway.

"I Am Maximus gave me one of my greatest days in the saddle here two years ago, but there wouldn't be much between him and Grangeclare West on the face of it, so you really have to try and take sentiment out of it.

"It's probably a decision that I'll leave as late as possible, as I'd say the ground will have a big bearing on it. We can't get ahead of ourselves, though, and we just have to try and get both horses to Aintree fit and firing, and if we can do that, then they both go there with big chances once again.''