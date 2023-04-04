Lucinda Russell could not be happier with Randox Grand National favourite Corach Rambler as the big day draws ever nearer.

The nine-year-old became just the fourth horse in history to win the Ultima Handicap at the Cheltenham Festival more than once, and he will head to Aintree officially 10lb ‘well-in’. Russell stated at the beginning of the season this campaign revolved around two races and with the first box ticked, she is building him up for the second assignment with the help of partner and assistant, former champion jockey Peter Scudamore. “The prep is going really well. He ran at Cheltenham in the middle of March and since then it was a matter of letting him recover,” said Russell. “That was the first thing and then since it has been sort of winding him up again to Aintree. He is a very straightforward horse to deal with in one way, but in another way, Scu rides him every day so I don’t have total control over what work he does. But he is just coming to himself, he looks very fit and I am very pleased with his weight and stuff and it is just a case of getting him in the right mind space now.”

Russell, of course, has already entered the history books by providing Scotland with just its second win in the great race when One For Arthur galloped to success in 2017. He died recently at the age of 14 after suffering colic, and the poignancy of that is not lost on the Kinross-based trainer. “Yes, I mean it is poignant, I always say that the wins are not just for the horse’s own glory, but it is for everyone else around them. It would be lovely,” she said. “I know that the Two Golf Widows who owned One For Arthur, they are very excited again about us having a runner in the National. “It is just lovely, the support that we have from everyone. Arthur was funny, he really did become family and his owners are very good friends of ours now. Corach already is family because Scu rides him all the time, but it is nice and it means so much to us.” Famously some of the biggest names in racing have never won the Grand National and Russell has not even dared to think about winning it twice. She said: “Gosh, I haven’t really thought about it. I always said it wouldn’t change my life (winning the National) but it did change my life to start with. Crikey, can it change my life again? I don’t know. But it is just nice because I feel that I am the figurehead but actually it is the people who sort of do it all. There is a lot of people behind so it is not really just for me, it is for everyone else.”