Randox Grand National latest: Panic Attack gunning for Aintree glory

The Dan Skelton-trained mare is guaranteed a run in the April 11 marathon and will line up on the back of a creditable third to Dinoblue in the Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase at Cheltenham, having won her three previous starts this term.

Having capitalised on a good mark to win the Paddy Power Gold Cup, she followed up under a penalty in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury and it's that staying performance which owner Bryan Drew is clinging to add his 10-year-old gears up for Aintree's four and a quarter-mile test.

Speaking on Racing TV’s Luck On Sunday programme, Drew said of the National: “It's become a much better race and it's become a race for good horses. I mean, she's just sneaked in off 147 which is a decent mark. As a small owner you always hope to get horses that are rated in the 140s and she's got to 147 having won the Paddy Power Gold Cup and the Coral Gold Cup this year. She's only just sneaked in, so that tells you what sort of race it’s become.

“She’s become a good horse as well she was tremendous around Cheltenham, and particularly around Newbury.