Randox Grand National: King Turgeon could target Aintree

The six-year-old has made a flying start to his campaign, dominating his rivals on his reappearance at Chepstow before striking gold over the Grand National fences in the Grand Sefton last month.

He was all set for a return to Aintree before Storm Darragh forced the Becher Chase to be abandoned and he was quickly re-routed to Cheltenham, where he completed his hat-trick in fine style.

With a revised mark of 139, King Turgeon will almost certainly need a further hike in the weights to guarantee himself a place in the world’s most famous steeplechase in April, but Pipe – who won the Grand National with Comply Or Die in 2008 – believes there could still be more improvement in his progressive grey.

“We haven’t done much with him since, he’s been out in the field and he seems fine,” the Pond House handler said on Tuesday morning.