Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
David Ord

Randox Grand National Festival preview: David Ord sets the scene

By David Ord
Sporting Life Plus
Wed April 08, 2026 · 3h ago

The Randox Grand National Festival is upon us and has a slightly different feel this year.

Not away from the course. The Full House signs have gone up for Friday and Saturday, which is a tremendous achievement for The Jockey Club. This is Liverpool’s meeting, their party.

It’s a fixture that’s allowed to enjoy itself, free from the scrutiny Cheltenham finds itself under from the moment the doors close on the previous Festival. It is a feel-good three days and on the track one of the most improved meetings of recent years.

But this time, until the big race itself on Saturday, Wille Mullins isn’t playing ball. And you can blame/thank Dan Skelton for that. With the British title pushed out of his grasp for the first time in three years, the master trainer must now focus on domestic matters.

https://ads.skybet.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17678472&lpid=16&bid=1487
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING