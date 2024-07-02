Ramatuelle to win in Prix de la Foret and Breeders' Cup

The three-year-old made the step up to a mile on her last two appearances in Britain, firstly at Newmarket in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas, where she was beaten half a length by Elmalka in third, before picking up another bronze medal in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot last month.

The daughter of Justify, who is co-owned by former NBA player Tony Parker, was expected to drop down to seven furlongs for the Prix Jean Prat on Sunday, but trainer Christopher Head revealed she will not be heading to Deauville.

Instead, Ramatuelle will have a break before travelling to ParisLongchamp for the seven-furlong French Group One on October 6, with the Breeders’ Cup then on the agenda in November.

“The owners want to respect her and make the best programme ever for her,” Head said. “We are going to wait for the Prix de la Foret and then the Breeders’ Cup. That’s the idea (to drop her back to seven furlongs) and obviously the Breeders’ Cup at the end of the season on the mile is pretty much going to suit her profile.

“I think it is the best bet we can get with her for the season, she is full of speed and the mile might be a bit tricky for her at the end. So, everything says she’s better on that type of distance.”