Ralph Beckett trained Bluestocking bound for Yorkshire Oaks

Bluestocking could revert to taking on her own sex in the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks after her fine second in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.

The sole filly in the King George line-up, Ralph Beckett’s four-year-old continued her stellar campaign to chase home the imperious French raider Goliath for a well-earned silver medal. That performance came on the back of a first Group One victory in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh, while she impressed with a dominant display at York in the Middleton Stakes on reappearance. Therefore, it appears a shrewd move for connections to point towards the Knavesmire for a second crack at the Yorkshire Oaks on August 21, with the daughter of Camelot reported to have bounced out of her Ascot appearance in top form. “Ralph has said she has come out of the race great and is in absolutely tip-top shape and you wouldn’t know she has had a race,” said Barry Mahon, European racing manager for owners Juddmonte.

