Ralph Beckett sweet on Oaks entry Golden Orbit ahead of seasonal return

Speaking on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Beckett confirmed his Cheshire Oaks third A La Prochaine and recent handicap winner On Message were also potentially on course for the Epsom Classic the trainer won in 2008 and 2013 with Look Here and Talent respectively, but he was arguably most effusive about once-raced Sea The Stars filly Golden Orbit.

She won a seven-furlong Newmarket maiden on September 27 on her two-year-old debut and is declared to return to action in Saturday's 10-furlong Childwickbury Stud Fillies' Trial Stakes at Newbury, the opening contest on the Group 1 Lockinge Stakes card.

Beckett said of Golden Orbit, a general 25/1 shot for next month's Oaks: "Golden Orbit goes well and I'm looking forward to tomorrow with her, certainly.

"Yes we have (seen enough to justify her being a 6/4 shot on Saturday), so we'll see what happens. But I'd certainly be positive about her chances tomorrow and for the future."

Beckett also runs Lady Roisia in the same Listed race and he said: "She's only just come to hand and whatever she does tomorrow she will improve on."

The trainer went on to state that K Sarra, third in Wednesday's Musidora Stakes at York, would skip her Epsom engagement and head straight for the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot instead.