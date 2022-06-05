A narrow winner of the Sandown Classic Trial in early April, the Frankel colt endured a trouble passage in the Cazoo Derby before flying home once in the clear to finish third.

Westover was beaten just under three lengths by the impressive winner Desert Crown and was only a head behind the runner-up Hoo Ya Mal, leaving Beckett to wonder what might have been.

“I think perhaps second got away, whether we could justifiably think we’d have won, I think that’s a leap of faith,” the trainer told Sky Sports Racing.

“I’d like to think he would have bustled up the winner certainly, and made the winner work harder for it.”

Beckett said his confidence was dented after Westover was handed stall two in Thursday morning’s live draw and feels it ultimately led to his downfall.

He added: “Up until Thursday at 10.30am I thought we’d got everything right. The draw obviously was a negative, purely statistically. That pricked our balloon slightly at the time and I think with a better draw he wouldn’t have got stuck down on the fence. That’s life, isn’t it?”