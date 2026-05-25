Ralph Beckett on Epsom Oaks and Royal Ascot plans

K Sarra disappointed in the Fred Darling on her seasonal reappearance but took a big step forwards when taking a big step up in trip for the Musidora Stakes at York, finishing strongly for third behind Legacy Link and Felicitas.

K Sarra, a 16/1 chance for Classic glory with Paddy Power and Sky Bet, will put her Epsom credentials on the line with a gallop on the famous track at the course's 'Breakfast With The Stars'.

"I left K Sarra in [the Oaks] and she goes to Epsom in the morning and has a spin round there, if we think she handles it well she could still go," Beckett told Sky Sports Racing after saddling a winner at Windsor.

"I'm just conscious that she's always going to need a bit of juice in the ground. We're in for a dry spell and Epsom always water for good ground on the Friday. I think we will see how she spins round there in the morning and she could still go."