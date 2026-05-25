Ralph Beckett on Epsom Oaks and Royal Ascot plans

Ralph Beckett will give K Sarra every chance to line up in the Betfred Oaks at Epsom Downs on Friday week.
K Sarra disappointed in the Fred Darling on her seasonal reappearance but took a big step forwards when taking a big step up in trip for the Musidora Stakes at York, finishing strongly for third behind Legacy Link and Felicitas.
K Sarra, a 16/1 chance for Classic glory with Paddy Power and Sky Bet, will put her Epsom credentials on the line with a gallop on the famous track at the course's 'Breakfast With The Stars'.
"I left K Sarra in [the Oaks] and she goes to Epsom in the morning and has a spin round there, if we think she handles it well she could still go," Beckett told Sky Sports Racing after saddling a winner at Windsor.
"I'm just conscious that she's always going to need a bit of juice in the ground. We're in for a dry spell and Epsom always water for good ground on the Friday. I think we will see how she spins round there in the morning and she could still go."
Beckett has two other fillies in contention with Cheshire Oaks third A La Prochaine, the likeliest of the runners.
"A La Prochaine is in good form, came out of Chester well," he continued. "I didn't think she looked very well on the day, I thought she could have looked better and I think she does look better for the run. I'm looking forward to running her.
"On Message, I think we're going to go to the Ribblesdale with her."
"Pride Of Arras is still coming back from the foot injury that ruled him out of the John Porter, taking a long time.
"Amiloc will go for the Hardwicke. We didn't want to make the running [in the Yorkshire Cup where he finished sixth at 8/13f], the plan was to drop in and the result stemmed from that so we go again."
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