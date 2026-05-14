Rahiebb ready for Yorkshire Cup test as Roger Varian plans Knavesmire raid

Roger Varian is hoping Friday's £180,000 Boodles Yorkshire Cup will be the ideal launchpad for Rahiebb’s 2026 campaign.
Last September the Frankel colt almost won a Classic, going down by just a neck in the St Leger at Doncaster. The Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum-owned Rahiebb also made the frame in the Group 2 Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot. And it’s possible Rahiebb may return to the Royal Meeting next month as he is entered in the Gold Cup.
However, for his first run of the season he is scheduled to tackle just short of a mile and six furlongs in Group 2 company on the Knavesmire
Newmarket-based trainer Varian said: “He’s obviously an exciting horse to have in the camp this year.
“He had a largely progressive season last year, culminating in running a close second to Scandinavia in the St Leger.
“That was a career best for the horse and I’m very hopeful he can build on that this year. He’s got the profile of a horse who should improve with age.
“I’ve been delighted how he’s matured physically over the winter. The Yorkshire Cup’s a lovely place to get him started. The track and the trip will suit him and he’s versatile when it comes to ground conditions.
“He’s a big horse and it might be that he needs his first run back. But I anticipate him running very well and it should be a springboard to a good season ahead.
“We think stamina is his forte and we can dream about him developing into a Cup horse.”
Jockey Ray Dawson rides Rahiebb, who will line up against six rivals. The field includes last year’s King Edward VII Stakes hero Amiloc and Epic Poet, runner-up 12 months ago in the Boodles Yorkshire Cup.
Varian will also be represented in the Sky Bet Fillies’ Stakes (registered as the Michael Seely Memorial Fillies’ Stakes), a mile-long Listed race. He will saddle Botagoz, an unbeaten daughter of Mehmas who made a successful reappearance at Nottingham last month.
The other Listed race on the card is the Design Tonic Out Of This World Spaces At The Races EBF Marygate Fillies’ Stakes. Ten two-year-old speedsters will head to post for the five-furlong contest.
Friday’s action gets under way at 13:45 with the Yorkshire Equine Practice Handicap.
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