Aintree - starting point for charity walk
Racing walk to raise funds for Stamp Out Suicide

By Sporting Life
15:06 · TUE November 07, 2023

Later this week Timeform’s Joe Nordoff, his brother Sam and Colm Farrell who founded Stamp Out Suicide (www.stampoutsuicide.co.uk) will get their walking boots on to raise awareness and vital funds for a charity that has provided a lifeline for many since its inception back in 2015.

There’s no denying the fact that suicide is a major issue within society and the racing industry has been no stranger to its own issues and the devastating impact it has on people’s lives. The Two Scousers & A Sham” charity walk was devised with the aim of crucially raising awareness and making racing inclusive in opening the conversation, spreading the message to highlight the help that is available for people who may need to reach out.

Stamp Out Suicide provides invaluable support, through an initial point of contact from 10am-2am seven days a week which leads to a free phoneline counselling service to help those experiencing suicidal thoughts.

The organisation understandably incurs substantial costs through phone bills and ensuring the well-being of their counsellors (who provide their own services voluntarily).

With the kind backing of the Jockey Club the trio plan to kickstart spreading the message at Aintree’s fixture on Saturday featuring the Grand Sefton Chase before getting back on the road.

The journey spanning some 130 miles will see them march from the home of the Grand National at Aintree and arrive at Cheltenham Racecourse ahead of their showcase early-season Paddy Power Gold Cup fixture on Saturday November 18th.

It’s highly encouraging that many across the industry have already pledged their support ahead of the challenge including through promotion and planned meetings along the route and anybody wishing to support can do so here:

Click here to donate via gofundme

Click here to donate via Paypal

