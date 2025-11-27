Menu icon
Racing TV's huge Black Friday offer is here - SAVE 60%

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu November 27, 2025 · 4h ago

The Racing TV Black Friday offer has landed - and they have offered up their biggest ever saving!

Sporting Life readers can join Racing TV this Black Friday for just £12 a month for an entire year - that is a huge 60% saving.

Racing TV is the home of live British and Irish racing showing every race live from 61 racecourses including Aintree, Cheltenham, Epsom, Leopardstown, Punchestown, York and plenty more. This weekend you can enjoy exclusive coverage of the Fairyhouse Winter Festival!

There is so much more than live racing too - Racing TV members can claim over 100 pairs of race tickets every year as well as a complimentary share in the Racing TV syndicate horse (The Lost Sock).

This offer must end Sunday - click here to join now.

Terms and conditions apply. For full terms visit racingtv.com/blackfriday

