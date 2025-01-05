Racing Post Novice Chase report and reaction: Ile Atlantique wins in good style for Willie Mullins

Ridden by Paul Townend, the seven-year-old was backing up his chasing debut success at Navan in early-December and made amends for a narrow defeat when beaten a neck by Readin Tommy Wrong on the same card in the Lawlor's Of Naas Novice Hurdle at the same venue 12 months ago.

Never far off the pace, the Tony Bloom-owned Ile Atlantique jumped well in the main and stayed wide coming into the home straight.

Easy-to-back Firefox (7/2) made several jumping mistakes and couldn't quite get on terms with the 13/8 winner, who ultimately found another gear after the last and drew away to score by five lengths.

The disappointment of the race was 11/10 favourite Inthepocket, who was sticky at his fences throughout and found little for pressure under Rachael Blackmore in the straight.

Mullins said: “His efficient jumping won it for him. He loves that ground and from an early stage you could see he was jumping more efficiently than everything else.

“He’s matured a lot and got stronger than last year, which is a big help, and fences might just be the making of him. Paul says when he sees a fence, he measures it himself and it just seems natural to him.”