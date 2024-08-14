Sporting Life
Don't miss the latest from the team on all the hot topics in racing
Racing Podcast: Shergar Cup reflections, juveniles round-up and building up to York

By Sporting Life
15:45 · WED August 14, 2024

Joanna Mason joins the regular panel this week as they look back on the Shergar Cup, a host of good juveniles and ahead to this weekend and the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York.

Ben Linfoot hosts with Graham Cunningham, Billy Nash and Matt Brocklebank joining Jo on the panel as they discuss events from Ascot and beyond at the weekend, before tackling a few of the big news stories in the world of racing.

Attention then turns to Economics' return at Deauville on Thursday, a brief look at the upcoming weekend action and York - where City Of Troy will bid to uphold his status as this season's poster boy.

You can listen to the latest edition of the Sporting Life Racing Podcast here.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

Also available on Spotify etc...

Racing Podcast: Building up to York

