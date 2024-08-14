Racing Podcast: Shergar Cup reflections, juveniles round-up and building up to York

Ben Linfoot hosts with Graham Cunningham, Billy Nash and Matt Brocklebank joining Jo on the panel as they discuss events from Ascot and beyond at the weekend, before tackling a few of the big news stories in the world of racing.

Attention then turns to Economics' return at Deauville on Thursday, a brief look at the upcoming weekend action and York - where City Of Troy will bid to uphold his status as this season's poster boy.

You can listen to the latest edition of the Sporting Life Racing Podcast here .

