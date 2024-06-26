Racing Podcast: Royal Ascot review and Irish Derby preview

Ed Chamberlin loved the week and he kicks off the podcast with some Rafa Benitez-style facts, before Graham Cunningham puts the loss of some Radio 4 tips into perspective.

From there on it's a Royal Ascot review in chronological order, with Oisin Murphy speaking to Ben halfway through about his four winners, favourite ride, one that got away and his thoughts on Sunway ahead of Sunday's Irish Derby.

Fran Berry and David Johnson complete the panel to discuss some of the big names from last week and you can listen to the latest edition of the Sporting Life Racing Podcast here .

Also available on Spotify etc...

